'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown hints she may be getting back on the horse soon

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown jokes about Farmers Only

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown is letting her playful side shine, well beyond her split from ex-husband Kody Brown. In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, November 13, Meri joked about creating a dating profile on Farmers Only, the popular dating site for rural singles launched in 2005. In the lighthearted video, she said, "Do you think my tractor’s sexy?" before breaking into laughter.

Meri captioned the post, "Oh Farmers!" and added, "How’s this for my dating profile?" This lighthearted moment comes amid continued tension surrounding the Coyote Pass property. Despite Janelle Brown’s warnings about possible betrayal, Meri remains surprisingly trusting of Kody and his wife Roby. Known for her deep attachment to Kody, Meri was the last of his wives to leave, ultimately following Kody’s suggestion to end their spiritual marriage. It’s heartening to see Meri rediscovering her joy and exploring the dating world, possibly searching for a partner who can finally make her as happy as she deserves.

Is ‘Sister Wives’ star Meri Brown dating?

Currently, 'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown isn’t in a relationship, but she appears open to the possibility of finding someone new. Earlier this year, she was briefly linked to her ex-boyfriend Amos Andrews, with whom she celebrated her 53rd birthday in January 2024. At the time, Meri introduced Amos on Instagram, writing, "Meet Amos, the good looking guy I’ve been dating since October! He’s not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!" However, the two parted ways just a month after that post.

'Sister Wives’ star Meri Brown was briefly linked to her ex-boyfriend Amos Andrews (Instagram/@therealmeribrown)

'Sister Wives’ star Meri Brown details her dating life after Kody Brown's breakup

In an Instagram video posted on April 29, Meri opened up about navigating life as a single woman after her separation from Kody. "I have gone out on a few dates," she shared, adding, "Prince Charming has not arrived. I'm not really looking for a prince, no, I'm looking for a king." When describing her ideal partner, Meri explained that she wants someone as confident as she is. "I need somebody who can match my energy," she added, concluding with, "When we cross paths, we'll know it."

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown opened up about navigating life as a single woman (Instagram/therealmeribrown)

Meri and Christine Brown share a heartfelt conversation following Meri’s official breakup with Kody

In the Sunday, November 10 episode of 'Sister Wives', Christine Brown shares a warm moment with Meri, making small talk before acknowledging she knew about Meri’s breakup with Kody. The two embrace, exchanging heartfelt words of support. Christine remarks, “It’s better on the other side, isn’t it?” Meri hesitates, saying she’s not sure. Christine reassures her, “It will be. It is infinitely better. I promise. So much better.” They hug once more before Christine expresses how happy she is that Meri came to her bridal shower.