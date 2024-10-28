Christine Brown's marriage to David Woolley under fire as 'Sister Wives' star raises big red flags

MOAB, UTAH: After disclosing a significant secret in a previous episode, the family of 'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown is offering their unvarnished opinion on her relationship with David Woolley and what has transpired between them this season. There have been other instances in 'Sister Wives' Season 19 where it is shown that Christine's family is a little more wary of her brisk relationship with David.

Even though Christine is cautious in her relationship, her children are nevertheless worried about how quickly their mother is connecting with them. In the October 27 episode, one of Christine's children, Ysabel Brown, talked candidly about the relationship.

'Sister Wives' Season 19's Sunday episode has Ysabel and her younger sister, Truly Brown, taking Christine, David, and his children on a tour of their wedding location. Although Ysabel admits in the episode that she loves David and the way he respects her mother, she also discloses that she has some reservations about the relationship's tempo. Ysabel revealed that her mother's relationship is "moving extremely fast. Faster than I think I would like it." While Ysabel is pleased with Christine's relationship, she would want to regain her breath.

Ysabel Brown reacts to ‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown's rushed marriage to David Woolley

Things on 'Sister Wives' are a little more tricky, even though Christine and David's relationship has progressed swiftly, and we can see that they are blissfully married in real time. Being aware of the challenges Christine endured in her marriage to 'Sister Wives' patriarch Kody Brown, Ysabel has previously supported her mother when things with Kody have gone wrong.

Christine has had plenty of time to think things through, but it's appropriate that she gave her kids pause by entering into a relationship with David so soon.

Ysabel is aware that Christine needs time to herself after spending decades with Kody. Despite her desire to explore new options, Christine's rapid engagement with David did appear more like a rebound than a committed partnership.

Ysabel was correct to be uncomfortable with the thought of her mother entering a relationship so soon, even if the two eventually found a peaceful relationship and disproved their families. Ysabel, who is naturally protective, explained that she is pleased with her mother's selection of David and that, despite her first opinion that it was too quick, she has probably changed her mind after witnessing their happiness together.

‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown's rushed marriage to David Woolley felt like rubbing it in Kody Brown's face

Why didn't Christine wait a year? And then consider venues?

We don't get the rush. It's not like they'd spend less time together if they weren't married yet.

We believe she was anxious to rub it in Kody's face and make him regret losing her. She wanted it videotaped, and based on the amount of Instagram criticism she has leveled at her relationship with Kody, she still doesn't appear to get over not being his number one and losing to Robyn Brown.

She appears competitive; we call it losing because Christine is competitive. Furthermore, she wanted to be the favorite.

Her competitive personality is evident when she is in interviews, always talking over other people and attempting to be the center of attention/steal the spotlight.

We also don't blame Christine for wanting to put it in Kody's face because she is the only wife he has expressly mentioned being physically repulsed by and calling repulsive in a number of ways, both publicly and privately. We guess it gives her great joy to know that not every male thinks her that repulsive and awful to have intimate with.

It's not so much about her preoccupation with harming Kody as it is about coming to know and love herself as a strong and sexy woman for the first time in her life - and discovering that all the "I'm ugly and unappealing" garbage she'd internalized was actually Kody's narcissism and abuse.

‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown seems happy with husband David Woolley

Despite their rapid relationship development, Christine and David appear to be happy and pleased with one another. Christine and David are deeply in love, even though their relationship progressed quickly from dating to engagement and eventually to marriage.

The two appear ecstatic with their love and grateful to have met in such an unusual way. The Sister Wives stars' romance seemed to have been meant to be, even if it may appear to have happened quickly to the outside observer.

