Sister Wives' self-proclaimed victim Robyn Brown denies witchcraft accusations

'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown's victim mentality has gone too far, as has her self-centeredness

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA: Despite what his ex-wives may believe, Robyn Brown stated in the most recent 'Sister Wives' episode that she does not use Voodoo to cope with her husband, Kody Brown. When talking about the dissolution of their marriage on the November 3 episode of 'Sister Wives', Janelle Brown said to Kody, "I always felt like your life centered so much around Robyn's house."

Over the last two years, Robyn and her house have been a location where "things were safe," according to Kody. On the show, Janelle said that Robyn's residence was always his favorite place, making her feel she “wasn’t as important.”

Robyn Brown claims other wives believe she is casting 'evil spells' on Kody Brown

(Instagram/@robyn_browns_nest)

Robyn, who wed Kody in 2014, claimed that Kody didn't show her any preferential treatment. She said to the cameras, "I feel like anytime Kody makes a choice, and they don’t like it, I get blamed."

"There’s this new concept that I have Kody just wrapped around my little finger, and I’m doing evil spells on him, and [it’s] ridiculous."

The only wife of Kody who is still with him is Robyn, although she stated that it isn't because she has authority over him. She said, "If you know Kody Brown, you know he's not to be controlled."

He cut off the conversation when Janelle complained that Kody supposedly had a "favorite" wife in Robyn.

“This happens every time the kids talk to him about Robyn, or I talk to him. It’s like he just doesn’t want to go there,” Janelle swore in a confessional. “That’s his sacred cow. She’s perfect. Don’t dare talk about her!”

Janelle went on to say that if Kody had "this person that you worship" above everyone else, she couldn't see how he expected to be married to other people. She contended, "That's a part of being a husband in a plural marriage. You have to be able to hear everybody equally."

Robyn Brown has gone too far with her victim attitude

(Instagram/@robyn_browns_nest)

Robyn Brown continues to play the victim card

Although Robyn has frequently been portrayed on 'Sister Wives' as the solution to Kody's issues and the source of his joy, she has always been a problem in her own right. Robyn's actions toward the other members of the Brown family have been far less favorable, despite the fact that she entered Kody's life and apparently taught him what it's like to love someone.

Robyn always saw herself as someone at the bottom, working her way up, even though she was in the best position in her multiple marriages while it was still going on. Although Robyn is undoubtedly Kody's favorite wife, many people are not really interested in her tales because of her victim attitude.

Robyn always makes every conceivable problem about herself, instead of seeing that her behavior is one of the things that contributes to the dysfunction in the Brown family. Robyn is so self-centered that she drives the other members of her family away because she seeks attention from them when it is not needed.

'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown accused of ending Brown family traditions (@tlc)

Robyn Brown still feels petty about marrying into a multiple-marriage

Robyn recently revealed that she didn't believe her wedding was about her at all, despite the fact that she and Kody were married ten years ago. Robyn was obviously not the center of attention because she married into multiple households and occasionally had to share the limelight with her sister wives.

Although Robyn is technically correct in several aspects, she is incorrect in that everyone was thinking about her rather than themselves at the wedding, which was about embracing her into the family. Robyn seems to think her wedding was a sacrifice since she takes offense at everything.

'Sister Wives' Season 19 star Robyn Brown upset about her wedding into multiple marriages (@tlc)

Robyn Brown got her dream monogamous marriage

Although Robyn's victim mindset has been a recurring theme in 'Sister Wives' since the show's inception, her search for excuses to be the victim is astounding. Robyn has reached a stage in her life where she can have her husband to herself instead of sharing him with other women, a monogamous relationship that she seemed to have desired from the beginning.

Robyn's time on 'Sister Wives' has demonstrated that she is not a victim in her present circumstance.

'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown gets what she seemingly wanted (@tlc)

'Sister Wives' Season 19 airs on TLC Sundays at 10 PM ET.