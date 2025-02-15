Kevin O’Leary shared a kiss with Barbara Corcoran in one of the wildest ‘Shark Tank’ moments

'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary 'made out' with Barbara Corcoran on the business program.

It seems like Kevin O'Leary doesn't mind engaging in a little PDA moment on national television. For those unfamiliar, budding entrepreneurs Dallas Robinson and Mike Buonomo appeared in Season 3 of 'Shark Tank'. Then, the duo pitched their lip balm company, Kisstixx, in front of an esteemed panel including O'Leary, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, and Robert Herjavec. Their mix-and-match lip balms resulted in a chemistry reaction when the two people locked lips. Yeah, you read that correctly. The Kissitixx founders stated that these lip balms were designed to create a chemical reaction when two people kiss.

Robinson and Buonomo brought a kissing booth to the ABC business program to demonstrate how their mix-and-match lip balm worked. During the episode, Corcoran agreed to participate, and O’Leary eagerly followed. These two Sharks tested the flavor of the lip balm by sharing a kiss. “Listen, Barbara, If I turn into stone, I’d be pretty unhappy. Okay, come on let’s try it. I can feel the fire,” O'Leary jokingly remarked, as per Fandom Wire. Shortly after, Corcoran leaned in for the kiss, granting O’Leary’s playful request. Later on, Cuban and John cracked a few jokes about their fellow co-stars' unexpected kiss.

In the episode, the fans of the show got to see the goofy and entertaining side of O'Leary. Despite the lip-lock, Corcoran and O'Leary didn't invest in Kisstixx. In the end, Cuban sealed the deal with the founders of Kisstixx. Robinson and Buonomo sought $200,000 for a 20% stake in their lip balm company. However, Cuban offered them the full $200,000 but demanded double the equity. "I think you could be fun, hip, innovative, and kind of a little bit edgy, which is cool. But the other good news is, as you grow, I'll be there to help you finance all that other inventory without asking you for more equity," Cuban shared on the episode, according to Women.

John and Herjavec also showed interest, but their offers didn’t surpass Cuban’s. So, Robinson and Buonomo accepted Cuban's offer. They left the show with a lucrative deal and a new business partner. After Kisstixx's appeared on 'Shark Tank', it's sales skyrocketed. In an interview, Robinson mentioned that Cuban's involvement in the lip balm company has been phenomenal. "Cuban has also connected us with valuable contacts from distributors to retail brokers. His name awareness has also opened a lot of doors. As a small company, vendors and distributors sometimes question our ability to meet demand," Robinson shared.

In an interview with Forbes, Buonomo revealed they sold over 5,500 units within weeks of their appearance on the show. "We had to keep adding memory to our server. There was even a time or two when our system entirely crashed." Robinson stated that the show helped them to expand the reach of their company. "Not only did millions of people see us, but we also have a legacy of success. People can watch the re-runs and see exactly what we do and the Shark's reaction and investment. It has been a real positive experience," he quipped. In case you're wondering, 'Shark Tank' is available for streaming on Hulu and Apple TV.