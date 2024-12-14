Daymond John and Robert Herjavec battle it out for Wildcoat deal on 'Shark Tank'

Wildcoat was founded by aspiring entrepreneur and skiing enthusiast Carlo DiMeo in 2020

'Shark Tank' Season 16 Episode 7 featured Wildcoat founder Carlo DiMeo presenting his winter apparel business to an esteemed panel of Sharks including Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Daymond John, and Robert Herjavec.

In the newest episode of the ABC business show, Carlo was seeking $350k for a 10 percent stake in Wildcoat, an animal-themed winter coats company. When we talk about the sales of the clothing company, it managed to earn 135k in 2023 and around $505k the next year.

During his appearance on 'Shark Tank', Carlo revealed that he was confident that his company's sales would hit the $700k mark this year. The Sharks were pretty impressed by the numbers mentioned by Carlo.

After Carlo's pitch, both Daymond and Robert showed their interest in the functional winter coats ideal for activities such as skiing and snowboarding. The two Sharks went head-to-head against each other to crack a deal with Wildcoat founder Carlo. In the end, Carlo decided to go with Robert who offered him $350k for 23 percent of his clothing company Wildcoat.

Carlo DiMeo seeks funds for Wildcoat on 'Shark Tank' Season 16, episode 7 (ABC/ChristopherWillard)

'Shark Tank' star Daymond John's vision didn't align with Wildcoat founder Carlo DiMeo

It seems like 'Shark Tank' investor Daymond John has a very different approach towards his investments. In the recent episode of 'Shark Tank' Season 16, Daymond shared his thoughts on Wildcoat which didn't strike a chord with Carlo DiMeo.

Ultimately, Daymond's persuasion powers fell flat in front of Carlo and he ended up accepting an offer given by Robert Herjavec. Daymond's formula didn't line up with the dream and vision of the Wildcoat founder.

Wildcoat on 'Shark Tank' Season 16, episode 7 (ABC/ChristopherWillard)

Where is Wildcoat now?

Since its launch in 2020, Carlo DiMeo's winter coat company Wildcoat has come a long way. These functional and practical winter coats also caught the attention of many fans of the popular football team Chicago Bears.

In the last couple of years, Wildcoat has launched different kinds of coats such as the Tiger Coat, Black Bear, the Panda, the Wolf, the Timber Wolf, and the Polar Bear. In December 2024, they launched The Claw Koozie, which keeps your beverages cold.

Carlo DiMeo founded Wildcoat in 2020 (Instagram/@giancarlodimeo)

'Shark Tank' Season 16 airs on Fridays on ABC at 8 PM ET. For those who miss the episode, it will be available on demand the following day and on Hulu. Additionally, viewers can explore past seasons and episodes on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes.