‘Shark Tank’ star’s strange toilet confession had everyone slightly weirded out: "I don't use..."

A judge on ‘Shark Tank’ Australia left his co-stars speechless with a jaw-dropping confession about his unusual toilet habit

During the season 6 premiere of ‘Shark Tank’ Australia, new panel member Nick Bell left fellow business gurus and viewers speechless when he revealed he does not use toilet paper. It came about during a pitch by Darren Storace, who was presenting his product, ‘Dunny Buddy’, a portable toilet roll protector and dispenser. Storace began with, “People walking around all have a bum and all use toilet paper,” But fellow shark Nick Bell jumped in rather rapidly with, "I actually don’t use toilet paper.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dunny buddy (@dunnybuddy)

The confession left his fellow Sharks groaning and reacting in shock. “I thought you smelt!” joked co-investor Davie Fogarty. To clarify, Bell explained that he uses wet wipes instead, which brought a sigh of relief from panel member Robert Herjavec. “Oh, thank god you said that. I was afraid,” Herjavec quipped. Notwithstanding his strange habit, Bell hailed Storace's product as a “genius idea” and saw its potential in the camping and outdoor market. He even made an offer of $75,000 for 25% equity, adding he'd lower his stake if the investment was paid back in two years. “Genius idea. I’m very surprised that no one on the planet has thought of this,” Bell said, as reported by Yahoo! Lifestyle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Channel 10 (@channel10au)

Eventually, Bell teamed up with fellow Shark Maxine Horne to close the deal. “I’m happy with the result, I think we’ve got two great Sharks that’ll help us take this product to where it really needs to be,” Bell said. Since its launch in 2022, Storace has sold close to 17,000 Dunny Buddy units, including a larger version called the Paperpod, pulling in $560,000 in revenue within two years, according to Caravan Camping Sales. Half of those sales came from trade shows, and the product, which retails for $39, already boasts a collection of awards, including Best New Product. Storace's next big step was to take the business to 'Shark Tank Australia', where he aimed to scale by boosting e-commerce sales, partnering with major retailers like BCF, and even introducing a subscription model for toilet paper.

For the unversed, ‘Dunny Buddy’ is a unique, outdoor toilet paper holder that helps keep toilet paper clean, dry, and safe while camping, caravanning, or having fun outdoors. It protects toilet paper from wetness, dust, and tangling, ensuring it stays dry and ready for use whenever needed. The product features an exclusive, patented design and is the only one of its kind on the market. It’s ideal for anyone who spends time outdoors and needs to keep their toilet paper dry and secure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CampByMe (@campbyme)

More recently, ‘Dunny Buddy’ has been winning awards for innovation, such as “Best New Product/Accessory” at the Caravancampingsales Innovation Awards and “Best Stand in Caravan & RV Accessories” at the Bendigo Caravan & Camping Leisurefest, according to Geeks around Globe. Further, Storace plans to expand the brand with a subscription service for toilet paper, offering incentives for repeat customers while keeping the product aligned with its mission—keeping toilet paper safe, dry, and secure during outdoor adventures.

