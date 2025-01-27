Kevin Costner’s return to ‘Yellowstone’ depends on one condition — but it's quite a long shot

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ departure was full of drama, and his return? Well, that might be a long shot

Kevin Costner’s character John Dutton was the heart of 'Yellowstone' for five seasons, driving the success of the neo-Western series. So when news of his exit before Season 5 Part II broke, it caught fans off guard. Rumors about disagreements between Costner and the production team circulated even before the announcement, leaving many wondering how the show would handle his exit. 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part II revealed John Dutton’s fate, focusing on the mystery of his death. While the finale provided closure, it also sparked questions about the show’s future and the possibility of Costner's return.

The actor has expressed love for his character and interest in coming back, though several challenges would need to be addressed first. Costner officially announced his departure in June 2024, citing scheduling conflicts as the main reason for missing 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part II. However, reports hinted at disputes between him and 'Yellowstone' creator Taylor Sheridan. At the same time, Costner was focused on his passion project, a Western movie called 'Horizon'. This film, which Costner has been working on since '1988', was a major priority for him. He invested his own money in the project and cast his son in a key role, showing how much it meant to him.

Efforts to make 'Horizon' began as early as 2003, but negotiations with Disney fell apart over budget disagreements. In 2012, screenwriter Jon Baird expanded the script into four parts. "I can't defend anything other than the story just kept getting better and better for me," Costner told GQ Magazine. The success of 'Yellowstone' finally gave Costner the chance to bring his dream project to life. However, balancing both projects proved difficult.

Costner’s contract with 'Yellowstone' was extended from three seasons to seven as John Dutton’s storyline evolved. He planned to work on 'Horizon' between seasons, but delays in the show’s production created problems. "We very rarely started when we said we would, and we didn't finish when we said we would," Costner said. He added, "The script never came; they still haven't shot it...and so then, at one point, they said to me that we don't have an ending or anything." Frustrated, Costner suggested killing off John Dutton, saying, "Well, if you want to kill me...I have a week before I start. I'll do what you want to do," as reported by Comic Book Resource.

Meanwhile, rumors suggested producers were unhappy with Costner’s decreasing availability. Costner defended himself, stating, "I fit into the gaps. They just kept moving their gaps." Sheridan acknowledged the scheduling issues but expressed disappointment over John Dutton’s incomplete character arc. “My opinion of Kevin as an actor hasn't altered," Sheridan told The Hollywood Reporter. He added, “He took a lot of this on the chin, and I don't know that anyone deserves it.” Costner has said he would return to Yellowstone if the story meets his standards. “If it does [work out], I feel really comfortable with [it], I'd love to do it.” However, with John Dutton’s death confirmed and upcoming spin-offs focusing on other characters, his return seems unlikely. For now, Costner’s role in 'Yellowstone' appears complete, though Sheridan has hinted at potential collaborations in the future.