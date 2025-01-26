Matt Damon was surprised it took so long for a 'Yellowstone' actor to make it big: "I was always.."

Matt Damon has been making waves with his exceptional acting chops in the entertainment industry since making his debut in 1988. Along the way, the Academy Award winner has also made some close friends, and when we think about it, Ben Affleck's name always comes on top. However, Affleck is not the only close pal Damon has in Hollywood galore. Known for his sharp eye for talent and an illustrious career spanning iconic roles, Damon is friends with this 'Yellowstone' star and shared his surprise that it took so long for his rise to stardom.

Matt Damon attends the 'Stillwater' New York Premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 26, 2021 in New York City



The actor in question is Cole Hauser, who plays the character of the rugged and tough ranch hand of the 'Yellowstone' universe, Rip Wheeler. While Hauser gained mainstream success with his act in 'Yellowstone,' many fans are still unaware of the fact that he has starred in a slew of iconic movies, like 'Dazed and Confused,' 'Pitch Black,' '2 Fast 2 Furious,' among others. Not only that but Hauser also shared screen space with Damon in 'School Ties' and the Academy Award-winning movie 'Good Will Haunting.'

Damon, along with Ben Affleck, praised their longtime friend Hauser while making an appearance on 'The Bill Simmons Podcast.' The duo reflected on Hasuer's talent and success in 'Yellowstone,' where Damon remarked, "To tell you the truth, I was always mystified that Cole wasn’t a giant movie star." Damon highlighted Hauser’s 'pure, raw talent' even at 16. Damon then shared a memory from their early days on 'School Ties,' saying, "We were driving back into Boston... and we’re like, 'Leaving me and you out, who's the f**kin' best actor here?' And both of us, at the same time, were like, 'Hauser.'"

To top it all, Hasuer also paid tribute to his friendship by posting a throwback photo on Instagram to celebrate Affleck's belated 49th birthday, as per Country Living. Hauser shared a black-and-white image from the 1997 film 'Good Will Hunting.' The picture also featured Affleck, Damon, Casey Affleck, Minnie Driver, and Hauser himself. Hauser captioned the photo, “Happy belated birthday, brotha @benaffleck, much love! #goodwillhunting." Hauser also talked about filming the movie in an interview with BUILD, saying, "It was one of the most exciting and fun experiences, and to be able to see my friends win an Academy Award for something that we all gave our heart and soul to was pretty special."

Furthermore, Hauser also raved about how Damon and Matthew McConaughey have inspired both his career and wellness journey in a conversation with GQ. "I've just noticed with [Damon and McConaughey], throughout their whole lives, they’ve always done something to take care of themselves," Hauser said, adding, "Even if they’re having a good time and having a few drinks, they’re running it out the next day." Highlighting their healthy habits, Hauser noted, "Matthew [McConaughey] eats great—I don’t think he even drinks caffeine. And Matty [Damon], he’s always stayed in great shape." Reflecting on their early days together, Hauser recalled, "When we did School Ties together in the early ‘90s, he was one of the better players out there on the [football] field."