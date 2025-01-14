Disney fans are traumatized by a disturbing scene in '90s classic movie: "This was messed up..."

Disney movie featured a kissing scene between an 11-year-old boy and an adult woman

Over the years, many Disney movies have left viewers speechless with their compelling storylines and talented star cast. However, some films have garnered the attention of the fans due to wrong reasons. One such movie is 'Blank Check' which saw the light of day in 1994. The film is about an 11-year-old boy named Preston Waters (played by Brian Bonsall) who receives a blank check from a criminal. Later on, Waters uses it to purchase a house and other luxury services. There was one particular scene in the movie that outraged the viewers and many found it hugely inappropriate. In the movie, Waters who is not even in his teens can be seen pursuing a romantic relationship with an adult woman.

At the end of the film, Waters learns some life lessons. The 11-year-old understands that money cannot buy happiness. This is where the controversial scene appears on the screen. In the scene, Waters shares a kiss with Shay Stanley, (essayed by Karen Duffy) an undercover FBI agent. At that point in time, Duffy was 31 years old. Talking about the kiss, it wasn't a small peck on the cheek, instead it was a proper kiss on the lips. What was more disturbing was the fact that Stanley told Waters that she would go on a date with him in 'six years.' By then, he would be a 17-year-old going on a date with someone 20 years older than him.

According to Unilad, a large majority of viewers called out Disney over the kissing scene and described it as "inappropriate" and "problematic." One social media user wrote, "I remember rewatching this movie one night and seeing this scene coming up and thinking to myself 'she's going to kiss him on the cheek like they usually do' and then my jaw hitting the floor when she actually kissed him on the lips," meanwhile another user went on to say, "I didn't remember this at all from when I was a child. Unbelievable." Followed by a third user who commented, "I assure you. That scene was weird when Blank Check first came out." A fourth user chimed in, "This was messed up even in its day," while a fourth asked: "Nobody on set was like, 'On the lips? Are you sure about this?'"

Not long ago, Brian Bonsall who played the character of Preston in the 1994 Disney movie 'Blank Check' shared a special post to mark its 30th anniversary. "Happy 30 years to Blank Check! I'm reminiscing a lot today. Boy did I have a blast making this movie? I got to work with some amazing humans and I’m feeling grateful. Thanks to the cast, crew, and everyone who continues to enjoy it!" he wrote in the caption of the post. Then, a fan named Debbie Garsh-Mallory came forward and defended the film in the comments. "I can’t believe Disney would want to pull this from their streaming services. It’s a really good movie and harmless…People need to focus on worse things than a kiss from a grown woman… it wasn’t even a passionate kiss for crying out loud," she wrote, according to Metro.