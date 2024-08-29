Who is Cassandra? Netflix's 'Kaos' stays true to the ignored Greek prophecy

If Billie Piper's character in 'Kaos' confuses you, here's everything you need to know about her history in Greek mythology

Contains spoilers for 'Kaos'

LONDON, ENGLAND: Billie Piper appears as a mystery woman in 'Kaos' Episode 1, who accosts Riddy (Aurora Perrineau) in a supermarket and spouts cryptic warnings. Her character then disappears from the narrative, making viewers almost forget her role until she reappears in the finale episode, revealing her identity.

When we first meet Billie Piper's character, she appears to be a madwoman. But those who are acquainted with Greek mythology would know that she isn't a character that shall be ignored for what she says turns out to be true. According to Greek legend, Cassandra was the daughter of Priam, the last king of Troy. Her gift of prophecy came with a curse that 'Kaos' skillfully weaves into the modern retelling of the Greek mythology.

What was Cassandra's prophecy in Netflix's 'Kaos'?

Billie Piper in 'Kaos' (@netflix)

Cassandra lives a sad life in 'Kaos'. Her peculiar behavior hints her as an outcast. She steals cat food and yells how Gods are stealing souls. She goes on to tell Riddy that “The smile on your face isn’t a smile but a scream."

Neither Riddy nor the viewers fully grasp what she is trying to imply and it takes a while to realise that her words did carry some weight. Her 'scream' comment about Riddy hinted at his dark future. And even her prophecy about the gods stealing the souls turns out to be true.

Why Cassandra's prophecies were ignored in Greek mythology?

A still from 'Kaos' (@netflix)

Cassandra, the daughter of the last king of Trojans, was loved by the God Apollo who offered her a gift of prophecy if she loved him back. When Cassandra failed to meet her end of the bargain, Apollo cursed her that nobody would ever believe her prophecies.

'Kaos' gives a nod to Cassandra's Trojan heritage with her black-marked nose, and depicting her tragic fate. It’s a cruel irony—knowing the future but being powerless to change it. She predicted the fall of Troy but just as in the myth, nobody believed her. People assume her as a madwoman, but she carries the weight of foresight, trapped in a world that refuses to listen.

As her prophecies indeed comes true in 'Kaos' Season 1 finale, the question remains- Will Cassandra meet the same fate as in the myth, or will the series offer her a different ending?

