Juliette Nichols may discover a chilling secret in 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 6

Contains spoilers for 'Silo' Season 2

Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Feguerson) finds her journey home taking longer than expected in 'Silo' Season 2, as Episode 5 once again showcases the engineer facing new challenges. Since discovering the tragic fate of silo 17, Nichols is determined to prevent her silo from meeting the same fate.

To do so, she decides to return, but retrieving supplies from the flooded, eerie Silo 17 proves to be a daunting task. Along the way, she encounters the lone survivor, Solo (Steve Zahn), who not only helps her but also sheds light on the destruction of silo 17. However, Nichols's journey back home can be interrupted by a shocking revelation in 'Silo' Season 2, Episode 6.

What does Juliette Nichols discover as a shocking detail in 'Silo' Season 2, Episode 5?

Steve Zahn in a still from 'Silo' (Apple TV+)

While it was highly anticipated that Nichols would start her journey back home in 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 5, the lack of supplies is still a great roadblock. Searching through the silo for necessary items, Nichols is accompanied by Solo, who surprisingly introduces himself as Cole Myers. Now, this is a name that has never been discussed before. During their conversation, Nichols starts feeling weak, prompting Solo to leave and get her food. Continuing her search alone, Nichols finds documents referencing a stolen helmet and suspects linked to the theft.

Nichols is left dumbfounded to discover that the last IT head’s shadow was Cole Myers, nicknamed 'Solo,' whose picture doesn’t match the Solo she knows. She also finds a reference to Trina 'Tiny' Samuel, a suit-room employee, and searches her nearby apartment. There, Nichols finds a photo of Tiny with Cole, further deepening the mystery about Solo’s true identity.

What is Solo hiding in 'Silo' Season 2?

Steve Zahn as Solo in a still from 'Silo' Season 2 (Apple TV+)

From the start, Solo carried an air of mystery, but given his current situation, Nichols never questioned him. However, the latest developments do hint that Solo is hiding something significant. It could be possible that Myers and Trina are Solo's parents, who must have died during the uprising.

Myers must probably have locked Solo in the vault during a rebellion, instructing him to not open the doors, while he succumbed to death while searching for his wife, Trina. Following his father’s last command to guard the vault, Solo lived in isolation, assuming his father’s identity as a coping mechanism, which very well explains his childlike demeanor.

When and how to stream 'Silo' Season 2?

Rebecca Ferguson in a still from 'Silo' (@appletv+)

Episode 6 of 'Silo' Season 2, titled 'Barricades,' will premiere on Friday, December 20. The remaining episodes will be released every week until the season finale on January 17, 2025.

To enjoy the science-fiction drama, you should have an Apple TV+ subscription, which costs $9.99 monthly and offers access to all of the platform's original episodes and movies.

'Silo' Season 2 Episode 5 is now streaming on Apple TV+