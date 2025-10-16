Jojo Macari, Sacha Dhawan among 11 new stars joining Netflix’s ‘Extraction’ spin-off—all you need to know

Helmed by showrunner, writer, and executive producer Glen Mazzara, the series is an addition to the 'Extraction' movie universe

The 'Extraction' universe just got bigger! According to a recent report by Screenrant, Netflix has added 11 new members to the cast of the 'Extraction' TV spinoff. Helmed by showrunner, writer, and executive producer Glen Mazzara, and executive produced by AGBO, the series is set in the 'Extraction' movie universe, depicting perilous search-and-rescue missions around the globe. The eight-episode TV adaptation will narrate the story of a mercenary (played by Sy) whose mission is to save the hostages in Libya. Throughout the journey, his courage and strength will be tested to their breaking point.

As per Netflix's announcement, the new cast members include 'Doctor Who' star Sacha Dhawan, 'White Collar' actor Ross McCall, 'Succession' star Pip Torrens, Sam Woolf from 'We Were the Lucky Ones', and Michael Zananira, well-known for his incredible stint as an Israeli officer in 'Once Upon a Time in Gaza'. Other cast members include Riyad Sliman of 'Ramy' fame, 'Andor' star Ben Amor, 'Femme' alum Aaron Heffernan, 'Sex Education' star Jojo Macari, 'Mickey 17' star Theo Ogundipe, and 'The Witcher' actress Emma Appleton. They will be joining the previously announced stars Omar Sy, Natalie Dormer, Boyd Holbrook, May Calamawy, Waleed Zuaiter, and Ed Speleers. Information about the characters of other cast members has been kept under wraps.

Director Mazzara, noted for his work on popular shows such as 'The Walking Dead' and 'The Shield,' will also serve as the writer for the 'Extraction' spin-off, and executive produce the project alongside Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and Chris Castaldi. During an interview with Netflix, Mazzara candidly spoke about the 'Extraction' TV spinoff and gushed over the cast. “I’m a very lucky man. Omar is a huge talent. Joe, Anthony, and Angela have welcomed me into the AGBO family. The team at Netflix is truly the best I’ve ever worked with. Very lucky indeed,” he said.

Meanwhile, during the same interview, Russo-Otstot said, "AGBO is grateful to collaborate once again with our partners at Netflix, this time to expand the Extraction universe into a new medium." Lauding Mazzara and the actors who'll be part of the show, Russo-Otstot added, "We were inspired to tell more stories in this global franchise, further exploring heroic yet flawed mercenaries who illuminate universal themes. Glen Mazzara truly excels at sophisticated and nuanced explorations in the genre series space, and we are thrilled to have the exceptional talents of Omar Sy at the center of our action-packed, multi-narrative mission."