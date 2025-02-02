Jimmy Kimmel tries to kiss Rihanna but she shuts him down with just one word in awkward interview

The near-kiss between Jimmy Kimmel and Rihanna during the Twizzler Challenge was cringeworthy, leaving the singer visibly uncomfortable

'Jimmy Kimmel Live' debuted on the ABC network on January 26, 2003, and the popular talk show has completed 23 seasons to date. Over the years, the show has featured iconic figures from the entertainment business as guests, and it has also included awkward, funny, and controversial moments. Speaking of one such viral instance, while attempting a challenge for a worthy cause in 2015, Jimmy Kimmel and Rihanna came very close to sharing a 'steamy smooch' on the sets. They attempted to complete the Twizzler Challenge for Autism Awareness Month by chewing opposite ends of a Twizzler but things soon turned cringe-worthy.

As per The Things, Kimmel hilariously explained that he was inspired by the 1955 film 'Lady and the Tramp' spaghetti scene for the particular segment. "So what you ever see the movie Lady and the Tramp?" the comedian asked. "Yes I have," Rihanna quipped. "Okay so um if uh you would put that in one end and I will put this in my M and we will just," Kimmel said while putting the Twizzler in the mouth.

Rihanna attends the Savage X Fenty Celebration of Lavish Lace Debut at Nordstrom Century City on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images for Savage X Fenty | Photo by Kevin Mazur)

"Molly", that is when the 'Umbrella' hitmaker embarrassingly called out his wife. "Yeah...Molly's gone there is no Molly," Kimmel cut her off instantly. The viral moment resurfaced on X and it evoked varied reactions from fans, some were squirming while others found it amusing, "He enjoyed that look at his face," a fan mocked.

he enjoyed that look at his face — big body benz (@dumbtyght) October 27, 2018

"She was waiting for that kiss. Closed her eyes and everything. I need to get my own talk show," an X user pointed out. "Jimmy is a lucky ass dude being so close to Rihanna's lips," another viewer passed a sarcastic comment. "Respect to Jimmy for not taking the kiss. You can tell Ri wasn't too with it. But, I was rooting for Jimmy to finish it. Lmao," a netizen trolled. "I never seen someone chew a Twizzler that fast without choking," a fan jokingly wrote. "This dude why he just ask for a kiss," a critic wrote. Rihanna handled the live challenge like a good sport, even though it was done in an unappealing manner.

She was waiting for that kiss. Closed her eyes and everything. I need to get my own talk show — Kobra Khi (@ReeTalkToEm) October 28, 2018

Respect to Jimmy for not taking the kiss. You can tell Ri wasnt too with it.



But, I was rooting for Jimmy to finish it. Lmao — ♧◆Ace♤♥︎ (@Ace_2984) October 27, 2018

This dude why he just ask for a kiss — Sanele (@Sanele16327558) January 15, 2018

The same year the 'Barbadian' singer pranked Kimmel on April Fool's Day with a live performance of her hit single 'Bitch Better Have My Money' in the dead of the night. As per ABCNews, she sneaked into the comedian's home with the help of his wife Molly at 1 am Rihanna and her crew held a concert-style performance inside Kimmel's bedroom complete with strobe lights. The television personality lay visually stunned in his bed unable to move due to the sudden chaos. He later admitted, "I feel I got off easy."

"I love playing pranks on people," the 'Stay' singer later confessed with a smirk. "My band: they've suffered the most because on the road you get a little bored, and you get into a little mischief -- especially on the last shows." She added, "They either prank me, or [I] prank them, or both." In this way, the Fenty beauty got even with the late-night host after his unflattering charity challenge.