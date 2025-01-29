Jimmy Fallon gets praised for pulling off an ‘impossible task' during Sydney Sweeney interview

Jimmy Fallon is all class when it comes to conducting interviews! During a 2023 episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Fallon was joined by 'Euphoria' actress Sydney Sweeney, marking her first appearance on the popular talk show. Throughout the episode, Fallon and Sweeney share a fun, light-hearted conversation. However, it was Fallon's 'appropriate' eye contact during the interview that caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans, who praised the late-night host for it. For the appearance, Sweeney stunned in a yellow dress with a plunging neckline, leaving little to the imagination. Meanwhile, Fallon looked sharp in a navy blue pantsuit.

While interviewing the stunning actress, Fallon maintained respectful eye contact with her, as per The Things. Shortly after the episode aired, viewers praised Fallon for his impressive interview style with Sweeney in the YouTube comment section. A fan wrote, "Jimmy’s ability to maintain eye contact is LEGENDARY. True enough..." Followed by a second user who commented, "Props to jimmy for maintaining eye contact. quite the impossible task." Another user chimed in, "The fact that jimmy can hold eye contact with this girl is amazing!!!!!"

On the other hand, some fans gushed over Sweeney's acting skills and her humble nature. A user shared, "One of Euphoria's best actress. She seems like a kind and sweet person in real life, the opposite of the characters she's playing." Another user penned, "I really like Sydney Sweeney, her personality is so fun and grounded. Incredible talent." A third fan quipped, "Her acting is actually really impressively improving. I watched some of her shows she played before euphoria (I watched euphoria because both Zendaya and her play in that show), and she’s really doing great in her acting. I mean, some people don’t like her or her character and that’s because she’s really good at it."

However, in the past, Fallon has faced backlash for his interviewing style. Some viewers criticized Fallon for his fake laugh and for interrupting guests with irrelevant questions during conversations. During a SiriusXM interview with Bill Carter, Fallon addressed all the negative remarks surrounding his hosting skills. “That’s not my job. It’s not Meet the Press. I’m not Face the Nation … We have people on that people don’t like. I know that. But that’s not my job. You make your own opinion. I can just show you the best person that they are and try to bring out their more personal side and play with them," he told, according to Entertainment Weekly.

For those wondering, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' is a late-night talk show hosted by renowned actor and comedian Jimmy Fallon. The show first premiered on February 17, 2014, on NBC. The episodes of the program are also available for streaming the next day on Peacock. In May 2021, NBC renewed the talk show for five more seasons through 2026. According to Variety, Fallon has renewed his contract with NBC and he will continue to host the talk show until 2028.