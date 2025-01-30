Jimmy Kimmel tells Seth Meyers about the 'smelliest' guests he's had on his show: "I found that..."

Kimmel isn't the only one smelling his guests. In 2010, David Letterman complimented Taylor Swift on her body odor.

It was a late-night hosts reunion when Jimmy Kimmel made an appearance on his contemporary Seth Meyers' talk show last year. The television personalities chatted over a wide range of topics from entertainment to politics to personal experiences. During the segment, Kimmel at one point cited the 'smelliest guests' he had ever encountered on his talk show sets. "I found that the worst-smelling guests are the best-looking guys. And I'm not joking. Some of these guys that have been on the cover of People Magazine, the sexiest man alive, they have an odor," he told Meyers as the audience laughed.

He continued, "They have an odor because [they think], 'I don't need to wear deodorant because I'm that attractive.' I think they do it to tramp it down, the attractive factor." Subsequently, he noted veteran comedians Don Rickles and Regis Philbin as his most favorite 'presentable' guests. Fans had a field day trying to guess which Hollywood actor Kimmel had in mind as the 'smelliest.' "We all know Jimmy Kimmel is referring to Brad Pitt when he says the best-looking guys smell horrible," a viewer opined. "I am with you Jimmy, it is the smell. I took a picture with Hal Holbrook and he smelled so fresh and clean," another chimed.

Jimmy Kimmel during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Winter)

Kimmel isn't the only one smelling his guests. In 2010 when Taylor Swift appeared for the first time on legendary David Letterman's talk show, the veteran host complemented her signature scent. "Please don't take this the wrong way, you smell like expensive wood," Letterman gushed. As per The Things, the 'Love Story' hitmaker was totally taken aback by the sudden attention. She said, "That is the most unique compliment I've ever gotten," to which Letterman promptly responded, "Believe me, it is very good. I've never had a little of that before, it is very subtle and pleasing."

While fans have only speculated about Pitt, as per Screenrant, others have secretly but surely come to be known for their odor, and based on Kimmel's observation it is indeed the attractive ones. Oscar winner Julia Roberts, for instance, has been labeled a 'hippie' by her bodyguards. Roberts allegedly prefers the smell of her natural oils as opposed to any chemicals. The 'Wonder' actress also avoids washing her hair much as she believes it would strip the sheen. Similarly, Kate Hudson had a tough time filming intimate scenes with her co-star Matthew McConaughey because of his unpleasant scent.

She even tried luring the 'Interstellar' actor into applying rock salt deodorant but to no avail. 'Twilight' sensation Robert Pattinson also once admitted that he goes days without showering or changing his clothes. Jennifer Lawrence's smelly breath too once put off Liam Hemsworth during their filming of 'Hunger Games'. The 'Mother' actress later revealed that she purposely ate garlic and tuna for lunch before their kissing scenes. Similarly, Jennifer Aniston was famously offered mints while shooting 'The Switch' and 'Horrible Bosses' because of her bad breath.