Harrison Ford walks off ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ after hearing ‘Star Wars’ question: "I'll see you in hell"

The legendary actor flipped out at Chewbacca, throwing a wild tantrum before storming off ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ set!

Appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' back in 2013, Harrison Ford stormed off the set after refusing to talk about 'Star Wars' and getting progressively flustered during the said interview. When Kimmel tried to steer the conversation towards the upcoming 'Star Wars' film, all Ford did was shut it down, repeatedly saying he “can’t” talk about the franchise. “Now I don't mean to move on to other parts of your career, but there’s a Star Wars movie coming out (A New Hope), and J.J. Abrams is directing it. And I would love to know what your plans are for this (film),” Kimmel said. “I can’t,” Ford replied. Kimmel asked him again, “You can’t say what’s going on?” Ford was still reluctant, “You know there’s nothing-I can’t talk about that.”

He eventually consented to take audience questions, provided one condition was met: absolutely no 'Star Wars' questions. “We have some people in the audience who’d like to ask you a few questions, would you be alright taking some questions from the audience?” Kimmel asked him. However, the interview took a turn for the bizarre as audience members dressed as 'Star Wars' characters started asking random questions like “Are you hungry?” to appease Ford’s restrictions. Tensions came to a head as someone dressed as Chewbacca stood up.

Ford suddenly blew up and screamed at the costumed character of Chewbacca, “You son of a b***h, what do you want?” Again, he highly dramatized that Chewbacca was trying to “blame” him for something as he said that the Wookie “couldn’t keep it in your furry pants!” “You’d like that, wouldn’t you? Always trying to blame me. You’re the one who couldn’t keep it in your furry pants.” When Kimmel tried to broker peace, Ford drew a line in the sand, saying, “You’re either on my side, or you’re on his side.” Moments later, he stormed off the set, telling Kimmel “F**k* it. I’m outta here” and pointing at Chewbacca, saying, “And you, I’ll see you in hell!”

Over the years, Ford has maintained his reputation for hating 'Star Wars', as the actor has made it evident through several interviews that he’s not a big fan of the franchise. For instance, in one of his Collider interviews, Ford answered the infamous question “Who shot first: Han or Greedo?” with a casual “I don't care.” While he was laughing, the comment made him seem like he didn’t care one way or another about either the details of ‘Star Wars’ or the debates of its fans. It tacked onto the notion that Ford is not very invested in the franchise and may even dislike it.

It’s not that Ford hates the franchise, but he has complicated feelings towards the movies. As per Screenrant, he feels grateful about the role of Han Solo and is troubled that this overshadowed his other achievements as an actor. Ford has also criticized Han Solo, calling his character one-dimensional, and even argued with George Lucas that Han needed depth. He has over these years advocated for the killing of Han, citing that his character had served his purpose. Jokes and criticisms aside, the return of Ford for ‘The Force Awakens’ and ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ proves that he values the impact of ‘Star Wars’ and his connection to the fans.