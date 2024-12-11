Who is the winner of 'The Voice' Season 26? NBC show finalist makes history

'The Voice' Season 26 finale part 2 announces its winner

Sofronio Vasquez, a member of Michael Bublé's team, won The Voice Season 26. He received most of the votes from the coaches after delivering captivating performances during the Blind Auditions, Battles, Knockouts, Playoffs, and Live Performance Shows. Michael made his NBC show debut with the previous season but has bagged the win for the first time.

Sofronio has notably made history by becoming the first Filipino and Asian to win the global singing competition. The NBC show winner received four chair turns during the Blind Auditions. Michael Bublé was particularly thrilled to connect with Sofronio, especially since they share a strong connection to the Philippines. Both Sofronio and Michael broke down in tears after the winner was announced. The two-hour finale episode was a star-studded event as Dan + Shay, Kelly Clarkson, and Sting graced the stage with their outstanding performances. The top 5 finalists also performed with their respective coaches during part 2 of the finale. However, the finalist did their best during part 1 to win viewers' votes.

Michael Buble plays a safe bet with his two finalists in 'The Voice'

Michael Buble strategically focused on his strongest contestant who notably helped him win the NBC show. Additionally, Michael's team also bagged the runner-up spot. He pushed his team harder, and despite facing backlash and controversy over his song choices, they ultimately claimed the victory.

Just before the winner's announcement, Sofronio Vasquez claimed that Michael was a "blessing" to him and his family. However, it seemed that the NBC show coach already suspected Sofronio could win, which is why he didn't make the same career promise to him that he had made to Shye Roberto.

What does 'The Voice' Season 26 winner Sofronio Vasquez get?

'The Voice' Season 26 winner Sofronio Vasquez received a staggering $100,000 along with a record deal. The winner will earn more royalties with their future music sales. However, the cash prize comes with some strict rules and regulations. The winner could lose the prize money if they breach the NBC show contract.

Additionally, the winner is required to keep their music sales earnings confidential. If these earnings are disclosed, they could face a lawsuit ranging from $100,000 to $1 million. To walk away with the full $100K, the NBC show winner must strictly adhere to the regulations and contract agreements.

