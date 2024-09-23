'The Voice' stars: Where are they now? NBC artists that found fame after appearing on singing show

A look at former NBC contestant's chart topping careers post ‘The Voice’ stint

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Ever since it kicked off, 'The Voice' has sent many careers of excellent artists their way from just aspiring singers into names in the music industry. This is because every season, different contestants grace the stage from powerhouse vocalists to innovative performances, all aspiring to score a big break.

While winning such a competition is meritorious, most of its talent broke their barrier without necessarily needing a win. From country stars like Danielle Bradbery and Cassadee Pope to soulful talents like Jordan Smith, even couples like John Holiday and Rio Souma, who met on the show, 'The Voice' has helped shape and launch many careers. Some of the most notable contestants who have taken huge strides in their musical journeys after the show are brought together below!

Danielle Bradbery

Danielle Bradbery won Season 4 of 'The Voice' in 2013 as a member of Team Blake. Her powerful performances and youthful country sound helped her stand out. After the show, Bradbery immediately released a self-titled album in 2013, from which came hits like "The Heart of Dixie." Live to date, she has continued to add to her success with follow-up albums such as ‘I Don't Believe We've Met’ and singles like ‘Sway’ and ‘Worth It’. She remains one of the most popular country artists.

Danielle Bradbery (@nbc, Instagram/@daniellebradbery)

Jordan Smith

Jordan Smith won Season 9 of 'The Voice' in 2015, representing Team Adam. His huge vocal range and soulful performances made him the immediate frontrunner of the show. Post the NBC show, Smith released his first album entitled ‘Something Beautiful’, which did pretty well. His single ‘Stand in the Light’ particularly stood out. Smith has continued to perform and release music, maintaining relevance within the industry.

'The Voice' Season 9 winner Jordan Smith (Instagram/@jordansmithlive)

Cassadee Pope

Cassadee Pope was the eventual winner of Season 3 of 'The Voice' back in 2012. She represented Team Blake, and her country music was laced with rock that differentiated her from the rest. After the show, Pope issued her debut solo album entitled ‘Frame by Frame’, that included her hit single ‘Wasting All These Tears’, She followed up with ‘Summer’, and has continued to issue new music while continuing a successful career in country music.

Cassadee Pope (@nbc, Instagram/@cassadeepope)

Gina Miles

On the Show: Gina Miles was crowned this year's winner of Season 23 of 'The Voice' under Team Niall. Her soulful voice and different performances drew a lot of attention all season long. Since her time on the show, Miles has been working on her music career. She posted about her songwriting process and has since continued to work at placing herself within the industry.

Gina Miles (Instagram/@ginamilesofficial)

Michael Huntley

Huntley, one of the recent competitors on 'The Voice’, was named the winner for Team Kelly. His voice brought contemporary and traditional together in such a touching way. He's just getting his career going since the show aired; writing new music and building his fanbase.

Michael Huntley from Team Niall Horan won 'The Voice' Season 25 and walked away with a prestigious trophy, $100,000 and a record deal (Instagram/@nbcthevoice)

John Holiday and Rio Souma

John Holiday and Rio Souma met over ‘The Voice’, when they both joined Team Legend. The chemistry could be felt through their performances during the show. The love between them kept on blooming, and then they got married. Both of them started working in the field of music while keeping the fruits of 'The Voice' alive.