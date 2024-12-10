'The Voice' Season 26 Finals: Michael Buble failed to coach Shye Roberts to meet her full potential

Shye Roberts took risk with her song choice as 'The Voice' Season 26 finale turns into a snoozer

The Top 5 finalists on 'The Voice' each sang a ballad and an upbeat song during their last battle for the title on December 9, the show's last night of performances. So, when it came to choosing their own closing songs, we expected them to know better. But guess what?

Shye Roberts has improved, but she still lacks a hook. Overall, she's fantastic, but not this performance for the final.

Shye Roberts made difficult choice for 'The Voice' Season 26 finale (@nbc)

Shye Roberts took a risk with Joan Osbourn's classic

We can't claim that Shye has a talent for picking the correct tunes, even if we adore her (when it's up to her). You could hear Shye's strong pipes on Joan Osborne's 1990s hit song—they're impossible to miss!—but her performance wasn't quite as good as Brandi Carlile's "The Joke," which was the ideal platform for her skill.

Reba McEntire declared herself to be Shye's "biggest fan" and instructed herself to ignore any "negative thoughts." She is "blessed" to have a voice like that, according to Michael Buble.

Michael said, "Your voice is so good that even your microphone stand is intimidated by you," pointing out that she had experienced some difficulty using the stand. We may infer from something that Sofronio Vasquez was not intimidated.

Shye Roberts tried to save 'The Voice' Season 26 finale with Harry Styles's tune

Shye's version of One Direction didn't really appeal to us, but Harry Styles's song felt like a far better choice for her. And it was, oh boy. Shye was the song's owner from note No. 1. Despite being completely in control, she was letting out a voice that was quite emotional. Where has she been all season with this caliber of music selection?

Perhaps Sofronio wasn't as certain of the victory as we had assumed going into the evening. Michael assured Shye that he and Snoop Dogg had previously been talking about her future and that the crowd "heard ya, kid." Snoop referred to her as "exceptional" and anticipated seeing her produce music.

Will Shye Roberts score a deal from Snoop Dogg?

We believe Michael made a mistake by not encouraging Shye to open up at the conclusion of the song when she had several opportunities to demonstrate her upper range. It was unsatisfactory.

Shye's strength is in her low register, which she demonstrated excellently in the song. However, including additional dynamic variety may have provided a new twist to the performance. While her voice is compelling, we're not certain it was a successful performance.

Snoop, however, might hand Shye a record contract! After that, nobody gives a damn about winning!

On Monday, everyone sounded so feeble. To be honest, that song was spoiled by Shye. Her voice sounded so weak and monotonous. So far, this season's finale has been awful.

