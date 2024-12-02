'She's Evicted': Kash Doll has hilarious response to 'Married to Medicine' star Jacqueline Walters' question

Arkeisha Antoinette Knight well-known by her stage name Kash Doll is a famous rapper and actress who recently made an appearance on 'Married to Medicine' Season 11. Throughout her career, she has worked with some talented artists including Big Sean, Meek Mill, and Iggy Azalea.

In the second episode of Bravo's medical show, Kash paid a visit to Dr Jacqueline Walters just days ahead of her delivery. "What's up? They got a woman with a plan," Kash asked Jackie to which she replied, "Who is it? You must be working today."

Speaking of her pregnancy, the 'Ice Me Out' hitmaker said, "Yes, you know what, today I tried to look decent 'cause this is my last day." Soon after, Jackie chimed in, "You think so. Did you give the baby an announcement?" to which Kash responded, "It's time for her. She's evicted."

Jackie sheds light on her great bond with Kash in a private confessional by saying, "You guys know her as Kash Doll. I know her as Arkeisha and she is a rapper. Kash Doll is ready to deliver at any moment."

"I don't even want to know how much weight I gained," Kash said, meanwhile, Jackie told her, "I didn't even come here to check that cause that's not important."

"Have I seen an increase in celebrity patients. Yeah, birds of a feather flock together. Now when Beyonce or Oprah come to my office or Michelle Obama. I'm retiring. I'm done," Jackie said in a confessional.

'Married To Medicine' Season 11 star Jackie Walters is a close friend of Kash Doll (Bravo)

Kash Doll shares her concerns about childbirth

'Married to Medicine' Season 11 Episode 2 showed Kash Doll worrying about her delivery. At one point, during her appointment, Kash asked Dr Jackie Walters, "So you do the stitching up too?" to which Jackie replied, "It's a tight stitch there."

Then, Jackie informed Kash that everything was perfect. "So you will have a baby and a couple of things you need to look out for. Obviously, black women, watch your blood pressure," she further added.

"No matter how rich or how famous you are. Being a black woman pregnant comes with risks. I'm not going to stop taking care of black women because there are less than 2.8 percent of us in female positions out there and if I drop out of the game you lose one," Jackie explained.

Kash Doll and Jackie Walters on 'Married to Medicine' Season 11 (Bravo)

Kash Doll welcomed her second baby in June 2024

Kash Doll gave birth to her second child, daughter Klarity Doll Richardson, with her rapper boyfriend Tracy T on June 12, 2024. At that point, she announced the arrival of her baby girl with a sweet post on Instagram.

"Last week at 11:23 am i gave birth to my baby girl Klarity Doll Richardson whew she’s a baby doll… 8lbs 4oz put me down yall this second pregnancy hit diff," she wrote alongside two adorable pictures of her newborn daughter.

How did Kash Doll and Tracy T meet?

Kash Doll and her boyfriend Tracy T first connected for a musical collaboration. They started dating in March 2021 and in September of the same year, they revealed that they were expecting their first child together.

The BMF actress and her rapper beau welcomed their first child together, son Kashton, on January 6, 2022. For the unversed, Kash announced her second pregnancy in March 2024 and now, she is a proud mama of her two kids.

Kash Doll and her beau Tracy T (Instagram/@kashdoll)

