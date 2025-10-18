‘Euphoria’ Season 3 gets major update as ‘Russian Doll’ actress and a Horror filmmaker join star-studded cast

After four years away, ‘Euphoria’ returns in 2026 with a bold time jump, new stars, and darker twists that will redefine Rue’s world forever

After years of speculation and delays, ‘Euphoria’ is finally making its long-awaited return and the new season is shaping up to be HBO’s biggest yet. The network has officially confirmed that ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 will premiere in the spring of 2026, as reported by USA Today. It marks a four-year gap since the last installment aired. Alongside returning stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, and Colman Domingo, the popular drama is welcoming an impressive lineup of new faces. According to the BBC, they include Danielle Deadwyler, Natasha Lyonne, and Eli Roth.

Production on the eight-episode third season began earlier this year in Los Angeles, following extensive delays caused by creator Sam Levinson’s other projects and the cast’s packed schedules. The Emmy-winning show will reportedly take a bold creative leap. It’ll move beyond the high school setting that defined its first two seasons, with a time jump propelling its characters into young adulthood. The new additions promise to inject even more intensity into the show’s already volatile world. Danielle Deadwyler, celebrated for her performances in ‘Till’ and ‘The Piano Lesson,’ is set to join in an undisclosed role.

‘Russian Doll’ and ‘Poker Face’ star Natasha Lyonne will also make her ‘Euphoria’ debut. Horror filmmaker and actor Eli Roth (‘Hostel,’ ‘Inglourious Basterds’) rounds out the trio of major new names confirmed this week. They’ll be joined by a star-studded supporting lineup that includes Colleen Camp, Trisha Paytas, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Sam Trammell, Rebecca Pidgeon, Matthew Willig. Other newcomers include Cailyn Rice, Bella Podaras, Gideon Adlon, Jessica Blair Herman, Hemky Madera, Bill Bodner, Jack Topalian, and Homer Gere.

Earlier casting announcements also confirmed Sharon Stone and global music sensation Rosalía as part of the upcoming season, alongside Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Marshawn Lynch, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Kadeem Hardison, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten, and Asante Blackk. While HBO has kept plot specifics tightly under wraps, early reports suggest Season 3 will explore how Rue (Zendaya) and her circle handle life after high school. The previous season ended with Rue taking the first steps toward sobriety but left multiple threads unresolved, including Fezco’s uncertain fate following actor Angus Cloud’s tragic passing in 2023.

Since its 2019 debut, ‘Euphoria’ has become a cultural phenomenon. The series is lauded for its unflinching look at love, addiction, identity, and the chaos of modern youth. The show not only earned rave reviews but also launched its stars into global fame, with Zendaya winning two Emmys for her haunting portrayal of Rue Bennett. Now, after a long hiatus and seismic shifts both on-screen and off, ‘Euphoria’ is poised for a dramatic rebirth. With a bold new direction, powerhouse newcomers, and its core cast stepping into more mature roles, Season 3 could redefine what fans expect from HBO’s flagship drama.