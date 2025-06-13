Is Tom Sandoval joining ‘AGT’? ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star sparks rumor after fans spot him backstage

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star shocks fans with his surprise appearance on an 'AGT' preview

The controversial ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Tom Sandoval surprised ‘AGT’ viewers when he appeared on the screen during one of the previews. Fans quickly captured the moment, showing him dressed in a green sequinned jacket with a black shirt underneath and white makeup around his eyes. The clip caught a glimpse of the reality TV star sitting backstage, most likely awaiting his turn to audition. Although ‘AGT’ has yet to release an official clip of Sandoval’s audition, eagle-eyed fans gave away a huge spoiler. Besides the controversies, he’s known as a musician who also has his own band, ‘Tom Sandoval and The Most Extras.’

A Reddit user shared a snap of him from the preview clip and shared it on the platform. “WHAT IS HE DOING HERE. I saw a quick glimpse and in my head I was like oh no,” the user added. Another fan compared Sandoval being ‘AGT’ to ‘The Office’ character Andy Bernard auditioning for a singing show. “It’s giving Andy Bernard on America's Next A Cappella Sensation,” the internet user added. “On a talent show with no talent. How dreadful!” a third social media user reacted. If Sandoval is there for his audition, it wouldn’t be the first time for him to show his vocal prowess on reality shows.

He’s previously appeared on ‘The Masked Singer’ under the disguise called Diver. Unfortunately, he didn’t make it past the second week and was unmasked after his performance. While on the show, he sang Journey’s ‘Any Way You Want It’ and ‘I Ain’t Worried’ by OneRepublic. Sandoval has also appeared on the beloved reality show, The Traitors, where contestants live under one roof with a few faithful and some traitors in disguise. “That's insane lol. He's gotta be running out of reality shows to sign up for, right? There's definitely a finite amount haha,” one Reddit user wrote about Sandoval auditioning for ‘AGT.’

The television personality was subjected to backlash after he allegedly cheated on his long-term girlfriend, Ariana Madix. The duo has been together since 2014 and got cast to be on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ together. However, Sandoval got involved with other Bravo member Rachel Leviss, formerly known as Raquel. The affair became sensational news, making both Sandoval and Madix household names. Following the controversy, Madix appeared on the 32nd season of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and finished the show as a finalist. She is currently the host of the beloved dating show, Love Island USA.

Between her stint on ‘DWTS’ and her hosting gig, Madix also performed in the Broadway Musical Chicago. As for Sandoval, he’s been busy completing his reality show streak. Since the cheating scandal, he has found love again in model Victoria Lee Robinson. “I’ve been extremely happy in [our] relationship,” he admitted in an interview with US Weekly. “We work very well, we have similar goals and it feels like we could really grow together,” he added. Sandoval revealed that the model has been by his side like a “rock” through all the good times and bad. “We work very well, we have similar goals and it feels like we could really grow together,” he gushed.