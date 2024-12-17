'Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval's girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson debunks infidelity claims amid cryptic post

'Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval and Victoria Lee Robinson have been dating for a year

'Vanderpump Rules' star Tom Sandoval has a history of cheating and has recently fueled another infidelity speculation. Tom has been dating model Victoria Lee Robinson for around a year and she has recently taken to her social media and shared a cryptic post teasing that the Bravo star had cheated on her with her best friend. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Wow... you guys were right. tiger never changes its stripes..."

However, there seemed to be some misunderstanding between the couple and Victoria soon shared another post backtracking her claim. She deleted her previous post before sharing, "I would like to sincerely apologize for my previous post." However, Victoria's post seemed like a publicity stunt as it left her followers baffled. She continued, "I had a true misjudgment in a situation. Tom did not do anything.

The Bravo show star's girlfriend further noted, "From my own personal trauma and experiences hearing false accusations about him all the time clouded my judgment and got the best of me. Please respect him and know he's actually been the most supportive partner. The internet can be harsh sometimes and I'm learning how to block out the noise."

How did Victoria Lee Robinson and Tom Sandoval meet?

'Vanderpump Rules' star Tom Sandoval met Victoria Lee Robinson during Season 11's cast beach day trip and felt an instant connection. He stayed in contact with Victoria's friend and later asked her to visit one of his show's sets. Tom shared during the AfterShow that Victoria "had fun" at his show, and the pair hit it off during another night out. He added, "We ended up going to do karaoke, came back to my house, [and] we were hanging out," Tom recalled. "We were just friends, and then we were more than that."

'Vanderpump Rules' star Tom Sandoval's history of infidelity

'Vanderpump Rules' star Tom Sandoval has cheated on his previous relationship with Ariana Madix which had created buzz around the internet. Tom was involved in a highly publicized affair with his co-star and Ariana's friend, Rachel 'Raquel' Leviss while in a long-term relationship. However, the ex-couple confirmed their split in February 2024, nearly a year after Tom's infamous 'Scandoval'. Interestingly, Tom's current girlfriend, Victoria Lee Robinson, has claimed that she had no idea about Tom's Bravo gig and his past relationship drama.

'Vanderpump Rules' star Tom Sandoval lost his job and partnership

After Tom Sandoval's infamous 'Scandoval', he notably lost his Bravo show gig and would not return for Season 12. He was speculated to be fired from the show but it was later revealed that the new season will have a cast shakeup with an entirely new group set to be featured.

To make things worse, Tom and his business partner, Tom Schwartz, have announced the closure of their Los Angeles bar, Schwartz & Sandy's, after two years of opening. They have reportedly invested millions of dollars into the venture but it faced multiple challenges and seemed like the Bravo star's cheating scandal had a huge effect on the operations.