‘Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval reveals Rachel Leviss' bizarre condition for dropping RP lawsuit

'Vanderpump Rules' star Tom Sandoval accused his ex lover of getting into the lawsuit only to yield money

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Tom Sandoval, a star in the reality show 'Vanderpump Rules', just revealed an explosive condition to a lawsuit his ex, Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, filed against him. According to Sandoval, Rachel offered to drop her revenge porn lawsuit against him on the condition that he publicly blamed NBCUniversal for how their affair came to light.

During one episode of his podcast, 'Everybody Loves Tom', Sandoval explained that her lawyers reached out to him with this bizarre proposal. The essence was that she wanted him to say that it was NBC's fault that the affair got exposed because somehow, according to her delusional theory, they must have staged a scene where his phone fell out of his pocket and was found with evidence of the affair with her.

Sandoval was irritated and insinuated that Rachel is money hungry. Besides, he accused Rachel of playing the victim while she was the pursuer when he was in an already troubled relationship with Ariana Madix. Sandoval underscored that they both made terrible decisions and that he thinks Rachel should own up to it too." Her team came to my team, and basically offered to drop all the charges against me if I were to blame NBC, and how the affair was found out," Tom said. "It's all about the f*****g money," he added.

It is yet to be seen how this lawsuit will be settled and whether Rachel's condition will really be followed through with, seeing as the case is still on. He also said he and Ariana sold their shared home while reorganizing his life after the scandal.

Rachel Leviss sued 'Vanderpump Rules' former couple for revenge porn, eavesdropping, and invasion of privacy

The former Vanderpump Rules star Rachel Leviss has filed a lawsuit against her ex, Tom Sandoval, and his former partner, Ariana Madix. On grounds of revenge porn, eavesdropping, and invasion of privacy is what the lawsuit is based on. Trouble started when Ariana found explicit videos of Rachel on Tom's phone and, hence, the two were having an affair. An angry, hurt Ariana took the videos for her viewing and forwarded one with an angry message to Rachel. Rachel considers that she didn't know Tom had recorded the private videos of her and didn't give consent for them to be shared.

Rachel's lawsuit claimed Tom secretly recorded the videos without her knowledge and Ariana distributed them out of revenge. She added the situation has caused her a lot of emotional distress. Both Tom and Ariana have filed for the case to be thrown out, with Tom claiming the videos were recorded consensually during a FaceTime call and Ariana claiming to send the video to Rachel was an act of free speech.

'Vanderpump Rules' star Raquel Leviss pressed lawsuit on Tom Sandoval (Instagram/@rachelleviss)



What is the update on the lawsuit now?

The suit has been cleared by the court to proceed to trial, with commencement set for November 2025. Rachel is seeking damages and the destruction of any copies of the videos. While she acknowledges the hurt brought on by the affair, she centers her lawsuit on what she considers to be the illegal acts of Tom and Ariana, which she says have caused damage to her reputation and mental health.

A judge in California has allowed most of the claims against him to proceed. Although the court dismissed the claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress by Leviss, according to Leviss' attorneys, he clearly violated her privacy rights, especially when Sandoval recorded some of their calls without her knowledge. Sandoval has pleaded his innocence, citing that Leviss voluntarily shared the videos with him during their affair.