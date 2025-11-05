Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are reuniting for a new 'Mummy' sequel — here's all you need to know

The new 'Mummy' movie is being described as a sequel instead of a reboot, and will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are set to reunite for the new 'Mummy' movie after 24 years. According to a report by Deadline, the former co-stars are currently in talks to reprise their roles in another installment of the Universal Pictures franchise. For the unversed, Fraser played the role of soldier-turned-adventurer Rick O'Connell, and Weisz essayed the role of Evelyn "Evy" Carnahan, a brilliant Egyptologist, in the previous two films of the beloved action-adventure franchise. Up until this moment, the details about the plot of the new 'Mummy' film have been kept under wraps.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new 'Mummy' movie is "being described as a sequel, not a reboot." It has been reported by the media outlet that Radio Silence‘s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will serve as the directors for the new film. The script of the film will be penned by David Coggeshall, well-known for his works on 'The Family Plan' films and 'The Deliverance.' Sean Daniel will be producing the upcoming film alongside William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, and Paul Neinstein of Project X Entertainment.

Previously, Fraser and Weisz featured in the two 'Mummy' movies together, including 'The Mummy,' which was released in 1999, and 'The Mummy Returns,' which came out in 2001. Both these films were based on one of Universal’s original movie monsters of the early 20th century. These films ruled at the box office, grossing over $400 million worldwide. In the 1999 film, Fraser essayed the role of Rick O'Connell, a treasure hunter, and Weisz played the role of Evelyn Carnahan, an English Egyptologist working at the Cairo Museum of Antiquities.

Throughout the course of the two films, the duo went from being reluctant partners to a married couple with a son. Weisz's character, Evelyn, dies in the second film after finding out that she's the reincarnation of an Egyptian princess. However, Rick manages to bring her back to life. Later on, another 'Mummy' film titled 'The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor' was released in 2008. In addition to this, various spin-offs were made, including an animated series which ran from 2001 to 2003 and the prequel, 'The Scorpion King' in 2002.