It's run to survive for 'Top Gun: Maverick' star in The Running Man's explosive new trailer

Glen Powell's 'The Running Man' saw a new trailer ahead of it's November 14 release

'The Running Man' dropped an explosive, new trailer ahead of its November release. The Glen Powell-starrer is based on Stephen King's novel of the same name, and follows Ben Richards (Powell) signing up for a deadly survival game to raise enough money to save his sick daughter. What follows is a classic one-man army show as Richards takes on the world, eager to kill him as he looks to stay alive.

Play the game or the game plays you. Watch the New Trailer for 'The Running Man'. Cannot wait for you to see my new movie large and loud! One month from today!



Check it out in cinemas November 14. #RunningManMovie pic.twitter.com/TAFMULXz6E — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 13, 2025

Directed by 'Baby Driver' director Edgar Wright, Powell is a man on the run as he gets attacked every minute in the high-octane trailer. From disguises to grenades, Powell uses every trick in the book to make it one piece to the end, where a grand cash prize awaits if he manages to stay alive. The movie also stars Josh Brolin, Michael Cera, and Lee Pace in pivotal roles.

The official logline reads, "In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated television show—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward."

"Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall."

Earlier, Wright shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter), saying. "Play the game or the game plays you. Watch the New Trailer for 'The Running Man'. I can't wait for you to see my new movie, Large and Loud! One month from today!" Speaking during the NYCC panel, he believed he was the perfect fit to helm the project. “I always felt that there was a whole part of the story that hadn’t been adapted, he wrote. My favorite remakes are those that do something different from the original. So, this is not an attempt to remake that film; this is more faithful to the book."

'The Running Man' also marks the third Powell movie set to hit the big screen. The actor has quickly established himself as one of the bankable Hollywood stars in recent times. With 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'The Hitman', Powell hopes to continue his successful run with his latest.