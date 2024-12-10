With just one episode to go, Taylor Sheridan turns 'Yellowstone' Season 5 into a vanity project

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

With just one episode remaining before the much-anticipated finale of the western neo-drama 'Yellowstone,' excitement is at an all-time high. However, amid the growing anticipation, creator Taylor Sheridan is facing backlash from fans who accuse him of ruining the final season.

From the tragic death to a sudden shift towards character-driven storytelling, the final season is the polar opposite of Yellowstone's signature high-stakes drama. As a result, Sheridan is being held accountable for what many fans see as the downfall of the beloved series. However, not only this, Sheridan is also receiving major flak for his appearance as Travis Wheatley in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13.

How Taylor Sheridan ruined 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13?

Taylor Sheridan in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount)

Following John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) death, Sheridan’s extended cameos as Travis seem like a desperate attempt to seize the spotlight. His latest appearance in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13 only reinforces this perception. Travis as a character is established as a strong, confident, free-spirited, and, of course, a skilled horseman.

While there’s no problem with a creator making a cameo in their show, the issue arises when the storyline shifts focus to them instead of the characters. This becomes particularly problematic when the final episodes are already receiving criticism for their lack of action, yet a significant portion of the runtime is dedicated to showcasing the creator's character. I mean, this has to be one of the biggest disservices to the fans.

In addition, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) seeking Travis' help is another out-of-character storyline, given that the Dutton daughter has always despised him. It seems like a plot choice designed solely to cement Travis as a larger-than-life character. In addition, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) also sheds light on Travis's past, which is not only a useless addition to the storyline but also hints that Travis may make an appearance in the sequels of 'Yellowstone.'

Finally, one of the biggest eye-rolls from 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13 has to be Bella Hadid posing as Travis's girlfriend. While the supermodel’s cameo is a surprising and welcome addition, it can also be seen as another attempt to elevate Sheridan’s character, further overshadowing others on the show.

Fans express their disdain over Taylor Sheridan in 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 13

Taylor Sheridan in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount)

As soon as fans noticed Sheridan's over-the-top antics in 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 13, fans flocked to a Reddit thread to share their opinions. One fan wrote, "Remember when @Yellowstone was a show about the fight for land between a ranch and the Native Americans - involved lots of shady shit and killing etc. Two episodes left and we’ve got 15 minutes seems of Taylor Sheridan showing his horse skills."

Another fan added, "I agree. That episode might as well have been called the Taylor Sheridan episode. Such a waste of time watching that one. This show will not last long." Another fan said, "Sick of the sight of him! Brings NOTHING to the episode. Vanity project much."

One critic wrote, "We saw a talented horse. And a guy sitting on it." Another added, "Yea can he make his own show about his horse skills so no one can watch it cause no one cares."

One fan noted, "Isn’t about John Dutton anymore. It’s about this Taylor Sheridan horse skills an how thirsty he is."

