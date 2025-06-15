‘DWTS’ pro debunks one of the biggest misconceptions about the show — and we're actually surprised

During the interview, the 'DWTS' pro recalled, "It's actually insane how much we support one another."

With Robert Irwin and Alix Earle confirmed as the first two contestants of 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34, the frenzy about the show is at an all-time high. Set to premiere in the fall of 2025, the key details about the season remain strictly kept under wraps. So much so that even the 'DWTS' pros are left in the dark. Amid the secrecy, one 'DWTS' pro recently revealed when they actually find out they’ve been cast for the new season, and it’s truly surprising.

In a June 2025 interview with CinemaBlend, 'Dancing with the Stars' pro Daniella Karagach revealed just how little advance notice the professional dancers get before the season kicks off. "We usually learn about that like a few days [before it’s announced on] Good Morning America, like around that time," she said. Karagach further explained, "There’s like a few days where we kind of start practicing with our partners, and when we do our first meet, like a few days before that, is when we find out. So, around August time."

As 'Dancing with the Stars' pros get such little notice before the season begins, they have to stay prepared year-round. Karagach explained, "We always try to go to the gym and just, like, take care of ourselves and eat properly before the craziness starts, because you have to be healthy, like, from within for the show; it’s so taxing." She added, "You want to be able to, like, be drinking and hydrated and all that. There’s definitely a preparation that goes into the season."

Not only that, Karagach also debunked one of the biggest misconceptions about 'Dancing with the Stars,' saying the idea that the show is full of fierce rivalries is absolutely false. "I think that people really think that everyone is against each other in terms of competition," Karagach told PEOPLE. "I feel like everyone is very like, 'They're competing against each other. They probably don’t want the other person to do well.' That's actually not how it goes at all."

She further talked about the strong support among the pros, saying, "It's actually insane how much we support one another." And that bond is especially strong with her husband and fellow pro, Pasha Pashkov, as she said, "Pasha helps me with my choreography all the time, and vice versa. If we ever need anything, the first person I would always ask is Pash, or vice versa." Karagach further opened up about the supportive atmosphere on 'Dancing with the Stars,' especially when working alongside her husband, Pashkov. "Having both of us on the show, it’s been so nice to just work together. That has never been a competition," she said.

Karagach further explained, "We're actually all really happy for each other, and we all want each other to succeed." Karagach added how meaningful it was to celebrate others’ wins, saying, "When Jenna [Johnson] won [last season], we were so excited and happy because we see how much work goes into it. We know how hard it is."