Reid Wilson's fumble with iconic song brings back calls for 'AGT' age limits

'AGT' Season 19 semi-finalist Reid Wilson disappointed the audience with his rendition of Whitney Houston

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: Reid Wilson, 15, was selected by Howie Mandel as one of his 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 Golden Buzzers. To select the ideal cover for his semi-final performance and maintain his strong record, Reid was forced to listen to more than 300 songs.

Reid ultimately decided on a slowed-down rendition of 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' by Whitney Houston. His arrangements for covers were out of the ordinary.

It resembled one of those TikTok covers. Song flipping is quite popular on social media.

Reid sounds like a choir boy even at the age of 15, which adds to his distinctive voice. He strikes every high note with a quick vibrato.

Reid Wilson's heartfelt cover of 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' gave us chills! 🎶 Relive this beautiful moment here! #AGT pic.twitter.com/pyrjzExJ4Z — AGT Auditions (@AGTAuditions) September 12, 2024

'AGT' Season 19 judges unsure of Reid Wilson's chances at finale

Reid claimed that before contacting his friend Journeyy Belton for guidance on selecting a Whitney song that would highlight his high notes, he had listened to "over 300 songs" on a playlist. Reid followed that advice and performed a slowed-down version of "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" on his own.

Reid's voice was described by Howie as "pure" and "beautiful," but he didn't appear certain that he could get through the six positions. Simon Cowell praised him for not playing it safe, Heidi Klum said it's "been such a beautiful journey watching you blossom on the stage," and Sofía Vergara praised his decision to perform a challenging song.

Reid Wilson in 'AGT' Season 19 (Instagram/@its_reidthomas)

'AGT's Reid Wilson trying to follow up on older brother's 'The Voice' success

Reid observed his elder brother Ryley Tate Wilson's 'The Voice' audition from the side of the stage. After Ryley sang Robyn's "Dancing On My Own" for a few seconds, voice coaches Kelly Clarkson and Niall Horan noticed him.

All four of the voice coaches were battling over him by the time he completed the song. The 15-year-old vocalist from Montgomery, Alabama, was even informed by Niall that this audition "was the best we've seen here by a long shot."

Reid clapped passionately and put his palms to his lips in amazement and joy as he heard and observed the coaches' reactions. His brother went on to compete in 'The Voice' as a semi-finalist in Season 23 before losing out.

Approximately two years later, Reid is taking the lead. This season's star contender on 'AGT' is the 15-year-old vocalist.

It's putting a lot of strain on those little shoulders, and he has a large shoe to fill as he approaches the $1 million prize awarded by the show.

Reid Wilson is voice-coached by his famous brother Ryley Wilson (Instagram/@its_reidthomas)

Reid Wilson's nerves have betrayed him since 'AGT' Season 19 audition

Reid of Alabama might not appear to be a formidable opponent when he takes the stage. The 15-year-old Montgomery singer appears to be an angelic choirboy to the uninformed, rather than a powerful vocalist who can rock the house.

As Reid stepped onto the 'AGT' stage for the first time, his nervousness was obvious. He took a few long breaths before starting into Lesley Gore's 'You Don't Own Me', telling the judges that pursuing a singing career was his passion.

The teen's timidity disguised his skills. The crowd cheered when he began the ballad in a whisper and then broke into a deep belting.

The judges of the show stood up after the performance.

On the NBC reality series, they witnessed Reid in action, performing for the four fervent celebrity judges as well as an enthusiastic studio crowd. This teenage lad demonstrated on national television that he is a dazzler—a skinny, youthful, braces-wearing dazzler.

Reid disclosed to AL.com that he has been putting in a lot of effort working with the music team and other individuals who support him throughout his performances. It's undoubtedly a lot of effort, and if he makes it to the finals, he will need to address all of his eccentricities, from his nervousness to his music choices.

Meanwhile, another young ‘AGT’ contestant, Pranysqa Mishra, struggled with the big stage due to her limited experience. Despite receiving positive feedback from the judges, her performance fell short of expectations. Mishra’s rendition of ‘High Hopes’ was marred by a scratchy voice.

'AGT' Season 19 contestant Reid Wilson (@nbc)

'America's Got Talent' Season 19 airs on Tuesdays and Wednesdays on NBC at 8 pm ET.