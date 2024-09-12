Calls grow for 'AGT' age limit after 10-year-old Pranysqa Mishra’s performance breaks hearts

10-year-old Pranysqa Mishra's 'pitchy' performance is a direct result of the lack of a minimum age restriction on 'AGT'

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: As it enters its 19th season, 'America's Got Talent' continues to be one of the most-watched talent competitions in the nation. Over the years, the show has featured a wide array of unique performances, from acrobats and comedians to singers and beyond.

However, competitors must adhere to strict rules to compete. From 6 am wake-up calls to round-the-clock shooting. One key issue that needs to be addressed immediately is the implementation of a minimum age restriction for participants.

'AGT' Season 19 contestant Pranysqa Mishra struggled due to limited practical experience (@nbc)

Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzer from the Season 19 audition is 10-year-old vocalist Pranysqa Mishra. However, during the September 11 episode, Pranysqa struggles due to the lack of an age restriction, as she is a young performer with limited practical experience.

She sang 'High Hopes,' but her pitch was off, and the high notes came across as scratchy, which was particularly disappointing given that it was the semifinals. It is usually advisable for parents to wait until their children are older and have more experience before entering them into major competitions. On a positive note, her outfit was lovely, possibly with Heidi’s help in choosing it. Unfortunately, Heidi couldn't assist with the singing.

'AGT' Season 19 judges praise Pranysqa Mishra's 'gutsy' performance

Pranysqa's grandmother was in the audience when she performed during the Wednesday, September 11 episode. Pranysqa considers her grandmother her biggest inspiration and good luck charm.

Regarding her Golden Buzzer performance at the auditions, Heidi remarked that she "gave us such a moment" that day. Howie Mandel described her as having "the voice of an angel" with "such power, such poise," Sofía Vergara noted how self-assured she was considering her age, while Simon Cowell referred to it as "gutsy, gutsy, gusty" for her to perform a song of that caliber alone.

Pranysqa Mishra impressed 'AGT' Season 19 judges in the semi finals (@nbc)

Who is the oldest contestant to audition for 'AGT'?

Season 17 of 'AGT' featured burlesque dancer Penny Starr Sr. During the Deliberations, the 88-year-old was eliminated. Having been inducted into the Burlesque Hall of Fame, Penny is the oldest known burlesque performer. Each year, he performs at Exotic World in Las Vegas.

Penny Starr Sr is the oldest contestant to audition for 'AGT' (@nbc)

Who is the youngest contestant to audition for 'AGT'?

Devan, at two years old, is the youngest competitor to have ever tried out for 'AGT'. Mathwhiz Devan, aka Baby Dev, demonstrated his algebraic prowess during the interview.

To complete an extra form, children must attend the audition accompanied by a parent or guardian. Bianca Ryan, who won the inaugural season of 'AGT' at the age of eleven, proved that the additional trouble was worthwhile.

'AGT' Season 19 contestant, Baby Dev is a TikTok sensation (@nbc)

'America's Got Talent' Season 19 airs every Tuesday and Wednesday on NBC at 8 PM ET.