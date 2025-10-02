Cillian Murphy fans, huddle up! ‘Peaky Blinders’ gets unexpected series update ahead of Netflix film

The new sequel series will return to TV as two six-part, hour-long sequel series

A new generation of Shelbys will now be introduced to the world. 'Peaky Blinders' creator and writer Steven Knight will return to executive produce the show alongside original series star Cillian Murphy. Earlier, Stevens had teased that the explosive drama would not stop at six seasons, and now the promise has been kept. The show will now return to TV as two six-part, hour-long sequel series. BBC and Netflix come in as the platforms. The plot follows from the 'Peaky Blinders' film, currently in post-production.

According to a BBC media release, the story of the next-gen Shelby family will be in focus. The cast and timing of the show are yet to be finalized. The new series will be filmed at Night’s Digbeth Loc. Studios in Birmingham. There is, however, a logline for the series. Britain, 1953. After being heavily bombed in WWII, Birmingham is building a better future out of concrete and steel. In a new era of Steven Knight’s Peaky Blinders, the race to own Birmingham’s massive reconstruction project becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions. This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and danger: with the Shelby family right at its blood-soaked heart."

Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, and Joe Cole in 'Peaky Blinders' (Image Source: BBC | Photo by Robert Viglasky)

Stevens promised a "hell of a ride" in his statement. "I’m thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. Once again, it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz. The new generation of Shelbys has taken the wheel, and it will be a hell of a ride." This was seconded by Netflix's Mona Qureshi: "We couldn’t be more excited to be embarking on a new chapter of Peaky Blinders with our wonderful partners at Kudos, Garrison Drama, and the BBC. There are few modern storytellers to match Steven Knight, and we will be on the edge of our seats as he returns to the streets of Birmingham and to the next generation of the Shelby family. Along with our global audience, we are ready to be captivated anew!"

Starring Cillian Murphy as the gritty and blunt Thomas Shelby, Knight's gangster drama was a runaway hit. It first aired on BBC Two in the UK in 2013 and made its Netflix debut a year later. It's a six-season run that incorporates major events and elements of the fascist rise, Irish politics, and communism, all interwoven in Shelby's own complex political aspirations. The movie is titled 'The Immortal Man' and is slated to be released sometime next year.