Is 'Outlast' scripted? Netflix set to shake up survival reality show with surprising 'twist'

Unlike 'Survivor' and 'The Amazing Race', Netflix's 'Outlast' crew is visibly interacting with the contestants

CHICHAGOF ISLAND, ALASKA: Netflix has struck gold with its new reality TV show, 'Outlast', but there's speculation it might be a fake. 'The Hunger Games'-style series sets strangers in Alaska and forces them to fend for themselves. The original creators set no rules, making it a free-for-all competition. Riding the wave of Discovery Channel's Alaskan Bush People success, Netflix aims to make its mark in the survivalist genre.

The first set of episodes from 'Outlast' Season 2 will drop on Wednesday, September 4, with the second batch arriving on Wednesday, September 11. Throughout the season, the game master will send out care packages to support the Charlie, Delta, Bravo, and Alpha teams. The players had to follow one key rule, despite the lack of a predetermined strategy for victory: they needed to collaborate as a team to succeed. The lone wolves faced the daunting challenge of quickly finding a team or risking elimination from the competition, which offered a hefty one-million-dollar prize. However, there have been doubts about the authenticity of the show's experience.

Past contestant Jill Ashock calls out 'Outlast's authenticity

Jill Ashock, the 'Outlast' villain who led the Alpha team's game-changing strategy, recently voiced her concerns about the show's seemingly contrived nature. She grew quite close to Amber Asay during the program and ultimately chose not to betray her new friend. However, Jill recently revealed on Instagram that only half of the footage was shown, which might have obscured the "true story" behind the scenes.

'Outlast' is full of plot holes

Paul Preece and Jill "coincidentally" cross paths during a deer hunt. The level of coordination required on both sides to meet in the middle of the woods, separated by a river, at the same time is absurd. A ruse meeting occurs, and Team Alpha and Charlie ally against everyone else. Later, when Javier seeks to join Team Charlie, everyone appears eager to welcome him—except for Paul.

The Charlie team holds a "meeting" to discuss the situation, and in under 45 seconds, Paul manages to persuade everyone not to accept Javier Colón. It's unclear why Charlie would be so intimidated by Alpha to make such a swift decision.

With Javier, they would have outnumbered Alpha 5–3. The show’s narrative suggests that everyone is so intimidated by Alpha that Javier is left out in the cold. Given the numerous story flaws, it's hard to believe any of it was genuine.

'Outlast' features plots that suggest scripted moments, raising questions about the show's authenticity (@netflix)

'Outlast' contestants miraculously get medical aid

A few episodes into the first season, 'Outlast' revealed that if a competitor fell ill, they could see a doctor without having to pause their participation in the game. This sets the show apart, as most other outdoor reality programs prohibit any interaction with the outside world.

In the event of a medical emergency, the participant in question is eliminated from the competition and forfeits their opportunity to win the grand prize. One of the fiercest rivals, Jordan Williams, boasted about his life in the military. However, during his time on the program, he was rescued from his tent after collapsing from starvation.

The 'Outlast' narrator stated that Jordan would be examined by a physician, and if cleared, he would be allowed to return to the wilderness. Angie received a medical examination for her intestinal blockage and was allowed to return if the issue was resolved.

A player would have had a distinct edge over rivals if they had been removed from the Alaskan bush since they would have had access to food, drink, and time to acclimate. This clear advantage raises questions about the authenticity of 'Outlast'.

'Outlast' contestants get immediate medical attention if a competitor falls ill (@netflix)

'Outlast' players are spotted interacting with crew mid-mission

In reality, TV programs like 'Outlast' generally follow the rule of keeping the cameramen out of the action. Cast members are advised not to engage with the production team, maintaining the illusion of a purely authentic experience.

Participants are meant to act as if there are no Netflix cameras present. However, the 'Outlast' crew was frequently seen mingling with the competitors, which disrupts this intended illusion. Angie Kenai, for instance, had a bowel blockage, and a field producer was shown on video assisting Angie in walking to a medical boat.

Another instance in which the 'Outlast' production team appeared was when Dawn Nelson and Joel Hungate were deceitfully robbed of their sleeping bags by Jill, Amber, and Justin Court of Alpha. The two irate survivors confiscated the crew's GoPros and camera gear, hoping to identify the culprits behind the theft.

On shows like 'Survivor' and 'The Amazing Race', the crew is never shown entering the room to assist the talent in solving problems, as they are meant to keep their distance and maintain the integrity of the competition.

In reality TV programs like 'Outlast', the consensus is to keep the cameramen out of the picture, maintaining the illusion of an unfiltered experience (@netflix)

'Outlast' Season 2 premieres on September 4 on Netflix.