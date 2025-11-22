Is Luna really dead? ‘Bold and Beautiful’ latest episode drops tragic twist that none of us really wanted

Luna on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ was hit by a car, leading to her assumed death again

The latest episode of 'The Bold & The Beautiful' that aired Friday on CBS had Luna Nozawa, played by Lisa Yamada, meeting Crew Morrow's Will Spencer at the beach house once after becoming a fugitive. After Will rejected her, Luna escaped from the beach house, and subsequently, a wide manhunt ensued to ensure that she was sent back to prison. However, towards the end of the episode, a cliffhanger had Luna's life in jeopardy as her brief moment of freedom after escaping prison seemed to be cut short by a car crash, as per a report by Entertainment Now.

The recently aired episode saw Will going through a rough patch in life after learning about the death of his yet unborn baby. While processing his grief, Will is reassured by Electra Forrester, who remains by his side. In the aftermath of Luna's escape, the entire cast ensemble sprang into action, including Deacon, Baker, Li, Taylor, Sheila, and Poppy, taking their own measures to track her down. Luna, on the other hand, briskly skirted through the dark woods. The flashlights from the search party didn't seem to find her at all.

Luna's attempts to stay undetected forced her to run through dense shrubbery. All the while, a police search helicopter whizzed past in the skies overhead, looking for her. Meanwhile, back at the cliff house, Steffy and Finn check in on the kids and ensure that they are safe. Moving on, while at Taylor's office, Steffy vows to exact revenge from the one individual who ended up torturing her daughter. While Steffy looks forward to the police apprehending and putting down Luna, Finn is of the opinion that they wouldn't let Luna go scot-free ever again.

When Sheila, Deacon, and Li subsequently arrived at the beach house, they overheard Will relating to Electra about Luna's miscarriage. While Electra consoled Will, the rest of the party went forward with their search for Luna, according to Koimoi.com. While all of this transpired, Deke and Carter were at Forrester. Daphne walks in on them and breaks the news of Luna's escape from prison. She even adds that a wide manhunt had been deployed for Luna. Deke remarks that Luna is so desperate that she'll do whatever it takes to keep herself out of prison.

Although the recent 'The Bold & The Beautiful' episode didn't explicitly show Luna getting run down by the car, it didn't feature the sounds of a crash. There are several possibilities as to the identity of the person driving the car. It could potentially be someone who was also making their escape alongside Luna. Or else, it could be someone who was supposed to help Luna get away for good, and ended up accidentally running her down. Be what it may, Luna's crash will have far-reaching consequences in the upcoming episodes of the CBS show.