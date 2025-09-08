‘AGT’ duo turns up the heat — juggling flaming bottles on a burning bridge while changing clothes mid-act

If there’s one thing that never fails to grab attention on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ it’s a danger act. Whether it’s acrobats soaring through the air, daredevils flirting with fire, or performers adding sharp objects into the mix, the audience thrives on the heart-stopping thrill. No one knows this better than Simon Cowell. He has consistently championed risk-takers on the series, even spearheading the spin-off ‘AGT: Extreme’ to spotlight the most audacious stunts. For Season 20, danger has once again been at the center of the competition, and very few contestants did it better than the Messoudi Brothers. The Moroccan-Australian performers, Kareem and Soffien, returned to the quarterfinals on September 2 after winning Mel B’s Golden Buzzer earlier in the season.

The Messoudi Brothers are no strangers to the 'AGT' stage, as per TV Line. They first appeared in Season 14, performing as a trio with their brother Yassin in a balancing act that impressed but didn’t make it to the finals. Now, with a refined identity and new tricks up their sleeve, Kareem and Soffien reinvented themselves as a high-risk juggling duo. Now, their act wasn’t just about skill; it was about spectacle. They juggled bottles, knives, and flaming props. Mel B famously described their Golden Buzzer audition as “terrifyingly sexy,” after they stripped down to their underwear while juggling. Then, they managed to redress themselves mid-routine without dropping a single object.

For their September 2 performance, the brothers kicked off their routine blindfolded, tossing flaming bottles back and forth with razor-sharp precision. The crowd gasped as the two men upped the ante by removing their blindfolds, stripping down, and climbing onto a narrow bridge surrounded by fire. Even as they balanced precariously on the bridge, they continued juggling flawlessly. By the time they redressed and stepped safely back onto the stage, the audience was on its feet. The judges’ reactions were immediate but varied. Mel B, their biggest supporter this season, beamed with pride. “You did step it up a level,” she said enthusiastically. “You started off kind of naked. Thank you. And then you put your clothes back on. I thought that was brilliant.”

Cowell declared the performance “a 10 out of 10.” Sofia Vergara agreed, calling them “fun, sexy, and exciting,” and adding that they made juggling feel fresh and original. But Howie Mandel was more cautious in his review. While acknowledging their talent, he questioned whether the act had truly evolved from what viewers had already seen earlier in the season. Despite the dazzling performance, the Messoudi Brothers were eliminated during the results show. In an interview with Parade ahead of their quarterfinals, Soffien opened up about the challenges of designing each round.

“It’s been very challenging, actually. Because the routine that we do, it’s not really based on danger. We added the knives to make it a little bit more dangerous. But it’s all of our life put into one act, and then you know you’ve made it to the next round, and you have a few months to come up with something,” he explained. “Putting something together as good as the first round is always quite difficult, but we’re going to try to add a lot more danger. We’re not big on danger, we don’t love it, but I think it’s what 'AGT' loves, and we love to deliver.” Even though they’re no longer in the running for the $1 million prize, the Messoudi Brothers’ time on 'AGT' has already paid off in extraordinary ways.

Their Golden Buzzer audition went viral earlier this year, catching the attention of talent bookers in Europe. Soon after, they were offered a contract to perform at the legendary Moulin Rouge in Paris. “We got the contract after our 'AGT' juggling video came out, and we’re performing that exact same act [at Moulin Rouge],” Soffien revealed. “So, the dream of working on the nicest stages. There’s still a few around the world that we would love to go to, but I think the biggest dream is making our own shows and getting into producing, and eventually going into a world tour and putting a few of our friends together with us and taking them out with us.”

Their long-term vision is ambitious but clear: to establish themselves not only as performers but as producers. But if history has shown anything, it’s that elimination from 'AGT' doesn’t mark the end; often, it’s just the beginning. ‘America’s Got Talent’ airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, with next-day streaming on Peacock.