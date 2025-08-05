Is Karina Smirnoff returning to ‘DWTS’? Rumors fly as beloved pro spotted at studio before new season

So far, only Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, Jen Affleck, and Whitney Leavitt are confirmed for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 34

With Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, Jen Affleck, and Whitney Leavitt being confirmed to participate in 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34, fans' interest is at an all-time high. With a release date of fall 2025, the rumors of new additions to the dance competition are also grabbing major headlines. Now, if the latest reports are to be believed, a former dance pro is all set to return for the 34th season. Not only that, fans also welcomed the news with open arms and expressed their desire to watch this talented dance pro shake their legs on 'DWTS.'

Karina Smirnoff unveils one-day-only immersive show 'Shevchenko: Soul of Ukraine,' benefiting Ukraine, at Immersive Van Gogh Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Livingston)

The dancer in discussion is Karina Smirnoff, a former 'Dancing With the Stars' pro who joined the show in Season 3, continuing for several seasons before taking a break in Season 10. She returned in Season 11 and had a successful run, including winning the Mirrorball Trophy in Season 13 with her partner, JR Martinez. After competing until Season 19, she decided to leave the show.

Smirnoff was spotted at a Los Angeles dance studio on Saturday, August 2, leading to speculation about her possible return. The rumors started gaining more acceleration after current pro Daniella Karagach shared a photo of them together, calling Smirnoff the 'GOAT.' Notably, Smirnoff wasn't the only familiar face at the 'Dancing With the Stars' studio; current pro Pasha Pashkov was also there. Pashkov shared a fun Instagram reel teasing an 'OG reveal,' where he spun Smirnoff into view. He captioned the post, "Bumped into this legend at the studio," per Entertainment Now.

Fans also expressed their desire to see Smirnoff's comeback on the dance show, as one commented under the Instagram post, "Two beautiful women! Wish Karina was back on DWTS." A fan shared, "We miss you Karina!! DWTS 2025," while another added, "Queen Karina. We need her back on dwts.I'd love to see you guys dancing together. I've always thought you were a mini Karina." Meanwhile, a fan noted, "Is she coming back for dwts? Did they announce the full cast yet?" Reportedly, at the time of her leaving the show, Smirnoff told Entertainment Tonight, "After a lot of thought and prayer, I've decided to focus my energies on some other exciting endeavors, including adding author to my resume."

She added, "DWTS has been a huge part of my life for the last 10 years, and I will always have a special place in my heart for it. I am thrilled that now you will be seeing more of me in new arenas in the days and weeks to come." In 2015, Smirnoff and her best friend and manager, Lindsay Rielly, published a book titled 'We're Just Not That Into You: Dating Disasters from the Trenches.' While Smirnoff’s surprise appearance in the 'Dancing with the Stars' studio thrilled longtime fans, there is still no official confirmation of her return to the show as of now.

Back in 2021, Smirnoff hinted that returning to 'DWTS' wasn't off the table, but she suggested she'd prefer a different role next time. "I would definitely enjoy judging," she told Parade. "I don't know if I would go back as a dancer. I think there's a right time in life for everything." During her recent studio visit, she was seen dancing and laughing with the pros. According to the report, "it looked as though Smirnoff was having a blast showing off her flawless technique." That glimpse of joy and polish made fans wonder if the right time she mentioned might be near.