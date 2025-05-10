These 'DWTS' couples found love on the dance floor — but not all of them had a fairytale ending

Some 'DWTS' couples found love, while others saw their romances end in drama and scandals

Each season, 'Dancing With the Stars' pairs glamorous celebrities with pro dancers and the pair sashay across the dance floor with their stunning moves. However, at times, the intimate practice sessions become too hot to handle, and couples soon fall in love. Throughout the various seasons, pairs have met their match or simply fizzled out, as per Parade. Below are some of the famous 'DWTS' contestants who found their happily ever afters or walked out of a healthy relationship due to scandals.

Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant

Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant announced their engagement in December 2023 after making their relationship Instagram official in February of the same year. The couple met during season 31 in 2022 and started a whirlwind romance. "We were both emotional, overwhelmed with joy and at peace knowing that this would eventually be part of our story," Stewart told People, "It felt like magic, but at the same time, it felt right and normal." They have been planning an outdoor wedding. "Every time we really dive into wedding planning and meetings with our wedding planner, we just giggle. We are so excited," the pro dancer confirmed to People.

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson perform at the 12th Annual MUAHS Awards LA 2025. (Image Source: Getty Images| IATSE Local 706)

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson met during season 20 in 2015 and started an intermittent relationship. Chmerkovskiy briefly broke off with Johnson and dated model Amber Rose. The pair reconnected in 2017 and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, in 2019. "All I wanted to do was slow dance with my husband," the pro dancer told People. "I'm sure many people expected a produced dance, but we wanted to keep it genuine and real," she added. The couple welcomed their firstborn son, Rome, in January 2023.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

In 2017, WWE star Nikki Bella fell hard for season 25 partner Artem Chigvintsev but kept it under wraps. The couple made their relationship public with an adorable now-deleted Instagram post in 2019, “They have a strong attraction to each other, but they’re just having fun. They’re both extremely busy with their own careers, so they spend time together when they can,” a source said back then as per People. A year later, surprisingly, they welcomed their son Matteo Artemovich. The couple tied the knot in Paris despite having issues in their relationship. "We both can't stop smiling, I never want this feeling to end. I will love you forever and ever, Mr Chigvintsev," Bella declared on her Instagram story in 2022, People reported. However, they soon divorced in 2024 after Chigvintsev was detained for domestic abuse in Napa.

Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec

Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec (R) attend the 2018 G'Day USA Los Angeles. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Paul Archuleta)

Millionaire 'Shark Tank' investor and businessman Robert Herjavec found true love in Australian ballroom dancer Kym Johnson. The pair met on season 20 of 'Dancing With the Stars' in 2015 and soon started dating. The couple got married in front of family and friends in Los Angeles in 2016, as per People. "I didn't think it was possible, but it just kept getting better," Johnson gushed then. "I'm just so happy to be going through life with Robert," she added. "He's the most incredible person." Herjavec chimed, "I enjoy every minute I spend with Kym. When I met her, I felt complete." The couple welcomed twins, son Hudson and daughter Haven, in 2018.

Janel Parrish and Val Chmerkovskiy

'Pretty Little Liars' fame Janel Parrish fell for pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy while partnering with him for season 19 in 2014. Rumors started flying high when they were spotted together getting cozy in Los Angeles. However, their affair was limited to the show, and the pair soon parted ways. As per a Reddit thread, Chmerkovskiy "later said it was just a showmance for him" and regretted it.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 CA. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Axelle)

In 2012, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd met while participating in season 14. They dated for about a year and then parted ways. After reconnecting in 2014, the couple decided to give themselves a second chance. Their romance grew stronger, and they tied the knot at Oheka Castle in Long Island, New York, in 2017. "Maks has loved this place for years, and I took on the suggestion and I fell in love with it immediately," Murgatroyd told People. They share three sons: Shai, born in 2017, Rio, born in 2023, and Milan, born in 2024.

Shannon Elizabeth and Derek Hough

In 2008, 'American Pie' star Shannon Elizabeth paired with pro dancer Derek Hough, and they dazzled their way through the competition to finish sixth on the show. In between their practice sessions, the couple fell hard for each other. However, their whirlwind romance soon came to an end. In 2020, rumors once again started flying high about the two getting engaged, but Elizabeth refuted the claims. “There’s this whole weird rumor going around,” she told People. “One of them says that he proposed and I said no, and the other says he proposed and I said yes, and we’re getting married. Neither one is true.”

Mario Lopez and Karina Smirnoff

In 2006, television host and actor Mario Lopez fell for his dancing partner Karina Smirnoff while participating on 'Dancing With the Stars' in season 3. The couple went on to date for two years, but soon parted ways due to a cheating scandal. “I’m definitely heartbroken,” Smirnoff told People back in 2008. She spoke about falling in love with Lopez, “We actually tried to fight the attraction as long as we could. But obviously, that didn’t last too long at all.” Smirnoff revealed confronting Lopez over a call, “It felt like the world came to an end for a second. I hit the ground, and I couldn’t get up. That was when all the little pieces came together in my head. You come to that realization that this is not what you want out of love and out of life, and this is not who you want to be with.”