Will Tracy Tutor join ‘RHOBH’? ‘MDLLA’ agent subtly takes aim at Bravo show with ‘housewife’ remark

Tracy Tutor shared her opinion on featuring in Bravo's hit series, 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: Tracy Tutor, a star from 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles', was asked about possibly joining 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' (RHOBH). She responded by saying that she doesn’t believe it would be the right fit for her career. Tracy mentioned that she is content where she is professionally and feels her current role aligns with her strengths.

She emphasized the need for female representation in real estate-related shows, hinting that her presence is more fitting in her current context rather than joining a housewife-centric show.

Answering the rumors, Tracy said, “When you really think about it, in my lane and what I really do, professionally, I don’t think it would serve me. So I think I am where I’m supposed to be. I think this is how it’s meant to be," she said. She further added, "And I also feel that there needs to be female representatives on a show that’s about real estate. So I’m right between the two boys and where I’m supposed to be so, no housewife show for me."

Tracy Tutor talks about the challenges of the real estate market

On the Season 15 premiere of 'MDLLA', Tracy Tutor opened up about the significant challenges she’s facing in the real estate market. She highlighted how the current market conditions, influenced by Los Angeles's "mansion tax" are making it difficult to sell high-end properties.

One of the main issues is that the mansion tax has deterred people from selling their homes, which in turn affects the market dynamics. Tracy expressed frustration over a low offer of $7.1 million on a property listed for $8.7 million. She felt that this offer was a sign of disrespect to both her and her clients. Tracy said, “We got an offer on Crescent Bay. The offer price is very low. It’s $7.1 million. It’s really a disrespect to all three of us that they would even put in a $7.1 [million] offer on an $8.7 million house.”

Tracy also mentioned that the current market conditions have changed drastically over the past year. “Trying to keep up with what’s happening every day in this market is painful. Without this lowball [offer], we’d be having a discussion in a few weeks from now if we didn’t have another offer on the table,” she said. She noted that properties that once sold quickly are now languishing on the market for much longer, contributing to her frustration.

'MDLLA' star Tracy Tutor shares her disappointment after getting a low offer on a listing (@bravo)

What is Tracy Tutor's net worth?

Tracy Tutor, known from 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles', has a net worth estimated at around $20 million. This wealth comes from her successful career as a luxury real estate agent. She has built a reputation in the competitive Los Angeles real estate market, working with high-profile clients and closing significant deals.