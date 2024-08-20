Is Jenn Tran ok? ‘The Bachelorette’ star troubled by Marcus Shoberg

TACOMA, WASHINGTON: During the August 19 episode of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, Jenn Tran had the important task of meeting the families of her final four suitors, Devin Strader, Jeremy Simon, Jonathan Johnson and Marcus Shoberg. Jenn's last Hometown date led her to Tacoma, Washington, where she was introduced to the family of Marcus, one of the remaining contestants of the ABC dating show. There, she met his parents, Scott and Sue, along with his sister, Gabriella. During their visit, Jenn and Marcus shared the exciting story of their first date, which involved skydiving, much to the fascination of his family.

Later in the evening, Marcus had a private conversation with his father, Scott.

Marcus, in a candid conversation with Scott, expressed that he found himself caught in an emotional limbo. "I think I’m kinda stuck somewhere between really, really liking someone and loving them," he admitted, making it clear that he wasn’t quite “in love” with Jenn yet. Jenn told Gabriella that she and Marcus "have a connection that I can't really fully describe." And even though she now knows "how much he feels for me," Jenn was close to tears as she told Gabriella, "I'm definitely falling in love with him and I think I get scared because I also don't want to get my heart broken."

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 suitor Marcus Shoberg vies for Jenn Tran's final rose (Instagram/@marcus__edward)

'The Bachelorette' star Marcus Shoberg 'feels hesitant' about the idea of proposing at the end of show

During the hometowns date on 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, Marcus Shoberg openly acknowledged that he was experiencing a significant amount of hesitation and uncertainty about the idea of proposing at the conclusion of the show. He expressed that the thought of taking such a monumental step made him feel quite apprehensive and unsure.

“I want to make sure that I’m doing that with the right person and I think that just the speed of everything is just kind of what’s kind of making it hard for me to get out of my own way,” he explained.

Gabriella gently urged Marcus to lower his defenses and embrace the uncertainties of love. “Love is scary but it’s definitely worth it at the end of the day,” she told Marcus.

Jenn concluded the day with a sense of belonging, feeling as though she could seamlessly integrate into Marcus's family. Marcus, on his part, also felt that the meeting had been a success, leaving him optimistic and pleased with how things had unfolded.

“The way that they feel about you is an extension of the way that I feel about you. So, I want you to know that, ya know, I am falling for you," he told Jenn.

Jenn echoed the similar emotions by saying, "Especially after today, I’m falling for you, too."

'The Bachelorette' stars Jenn Tran and Marcus Shoberg (ABC/@johnfleenor)

'The Bachelorette' star Jenn Tran hands out a rose to Marcus Shoberg during rose ceremony

Before the rose ceremony, the four remaining men discussed their dates with Jenn Tran over a round of beers. Jeremy told the other men that he felt really good about leaving his hometown and wondered if he should be more nervous.

Devin told the group that he felt very confident about his future with Jenn and had no more doubts about her.

As a result, Marcus told the cameras, "I feel like I'm behind right now." Marcus expressed feelings of shame and self-doubt, wondering what others were doing that he couldn't, which made him feel inadequate.

However, Jenn had a different perspective, when she arrived at the rose ceremony, she informed host Jesse Palmer that she had strong feelings for all four men.

Jenn was unaware of Marcus’s worries and handed him a rose, just as she did for Devin and Jonathan, which meant Jeremy would have to return to Stew Leonard’s.

Marcus Shoberg wins one-on-one date with Jenn Tran in 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 (ABC/@johnfleenor)

'The Bachelorette' star Marcus Shoberg had a rough childhood

During his second one-on-one date with Jenn, Marcus revealed details about his childhood, admitting that his family was far from perfect.

Marcus recounted that he and his sister were born into a difficult environment. Their parents were unstable and unable to care for them properly, eventually abandoning them at a daycare and never returning. This marked the beginning of a challenging period in Marcus's life, where he had to assume the responsibility of looking after his sister as they lived together in a foster home.

During the date, Marcus became emotional and admitted that he missed his sister Gabriella. “We talk every day, so if I make it to hometowns, you’ll definitely meet her. She’s the most important person in my life," he added.

In a confessional, he mentioned that life has had its challenges, but his sister has always been a constant presence, supporting him through both the good times and the bad.

'The Bachelorette' contestant Marcus Shoberg was in Army for 8 years (@abc)

