'Iron Fist' star teases potential Marvel series return after Netflix's 2018 shelving

At the time of writing, there are no official plans to bring the character back in the MCU

Amid 'The Defenders' slowly regrouping again in the MCU, 'Iron Fist' star Finn Jones teased a potential return. With Krysten Ritter set to reprise her role as Jessica Jones in 'Daredevil: Born Again season 2', the show also sees Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock star as the titular character.

According to @Cosmic_Marvel, theories and speculations have begun to circulate that Iron Fist might be returning, following the actor's Instagram post featuring a Taekwondo dojo and a person with an impressive high kick. Jones last played Danny Rand in Season 2 of the Netflix show. He was also seen in 'Luke Cage' Season 2. At the time of writing, there are no official plans to bring both characters back. However, Jones' latest has already begun fueling rumors.

Earlier, Jones expressed his interest in returning as Rand. "There is a lot of room for growth with that character," he told The Nerd Shepherd. "I think I'm in a place professionally where I would like to continue to grow with that character." He further added, "I would love to see the chemistry between me and Mike [Colter] again. It was always fantastic. I think those are really interesting characters to put together," he teased. "If they would bring me and Mike back to do a Heroes For Hire TV series, I think it would be the right way."

In another interview, 'Eyes of Wakanda' showrunner Todd Harris spoke of the return of Iron Fist in the animated series. Per Collider, "The only thing I can tell you, which is what I was told to be able to tell you, is there will be an Iron Fist in here, and not the Iron Fist you'd expect. And also, in Nigeria, we had Zoma and Harrison, who are unbelievable artists. Kept us very honest. I appreciate the fact that you acknowledge the authenticity that we're trying to maintain, but yeah, we will be seeing some things that will be a little familiar."

He also said, "Man, I love Marvel. I can't say too much, but when I say Iron Fist shows up, I was explaining to one of the people there, like, 'Do you understand how amazing Iron Fist is? An Iron Fist walked into a cave with a dragon, and he had no superpowers, and walked out with superpowers, and the dragon was dead.'"

Finn Jones is seemingly teasing his return as Iron Fist in the #MCU. pic.twitter.com/ZZgGkNGXDz — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) October 31, 2025

While Jones' future in the MCU remains uncertain, the focus will move towards 'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2. Only time will tell if Jones' post was just a conversation starter or a solid tease to something major.