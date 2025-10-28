George Clooney joins Netflix’s ‘Call My Agent! The Movie’ — and a ‘Desperate Housewives’ alum may too

George Clooney is headed to Paris for Netflix’s ‘Call My Agent! The Movie,’ reuniting the original cast and adding a Hollywood twist to the hit series

George Clooney is officially heading to Paris. The Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker has joined the cast of ‘Call My Agent! The Movie’, Netflix’s feature-length continuation of the hit French dramedy series. The film began shooting in the French capital earlier this month and marks Clooney’s first appearance in the beloved show’s universe. The news broke after Clooney himself casually confirmed his involvement during an interview with Le Parisien while promoting his upcoming film ‘Jay Kelly’ in Los Angeles. “Since you’re French, I'm going to tell you that I’m leaving for Paris, where I will be participating in the shoot of ‘Call My Agent’ next week,” Clooney said. “I didn’t hesitate for a second.”

George Clooney has been cast in the ‘CALL MY AGENT’ (‘Dix pour Cent’) movie at Netflix.



Now in production.



(Via @le_Parisien) pic.twitter.com/NzZcKFeNOQ — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 25, 2025

His statement quickly sparked excitement among fans of both the actor and the original series, known in France as ‘Dix Pour Cent.’ According to Variety, ‘Desperate Housewives’ star Eva Longoria is also in talks to make a guest appearance, though Netflix has not yet confirmed her casting. Notably, Longoria’s production company, UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, is already involved in the Spanish-language adaptation of 'Call My Agent!.' News of the film’s development first surfaced in September when Deadline revealed that Netflix had greenlit the long-awaited movie version, bringing back the show’s original cast.

Camille Cottin, Thibault de Montalembert, Grégory Montel, Liliane Rovère, Fanny Sidney, Laure Calamy, and Nicolas Maury are all reprising their iconic roles as the eccentric agents of Paris’ fictional talent agency, ASK. The movie picks up after the events of the show’s fourth and final season, with Cottin’s character, Andréa Martel, now pursuing her dream of becoming a filmmaker. But just as she’s about to start shooting her first movie, disaster strikes. Her lead actor drops out at the last minute. Forced to rally her old ASK colleagues, Andréa finds herself pulled back into the chaotic, hilarious world of showbiz representation, reigniting long-buried friendships, rivalries, and romantic tensions.

‘Call My Agent! The Movie’ is written by the series’ original creator, Fanny Herrero, who penned the first three seasons before stepping away from the show ahead of its final chapter. The series, which first premiered in 2015 on France Télévisions before finding international success on Netflix, became a breakout hit thanks to its clever writing and A-list cameos. The show famously featured French icons like Juliette Binoche, Isabelle Huppert, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Béatrice Dalle, and Jean Reno, as well as Hollywood legend Sigourney Weaver in its final season.

Longtime producers Dominique Besnehard, Harold Valentin, and Michel Feller are returning to oversee production through Mon Voisin Productions and Mother Productions. Moreover, the movie, currently filming on location in Paris, is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2026. With George Clooney now joining the mix, and possibly Eva Longoria, ‘Call My Agent! The Movie’ looks poised to deliver an international twist to its Parisian charm.