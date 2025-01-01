Eva Longoria reveals the whopping amount she made becoming the unlikely savior of 'John Wick'

Eva Longoria was instrumental in saving 'John Wick' from being axed by investing important money that helped launch the franchise.

When people think of the John Wick movies, Keanu Reeves as the vengeful hitman comes to mind. But what few know is that actress and producer, Eva Longoria, of all people, played an important role in ensuring the franchise saw the light of day. In a candid interview, Longoria, 49, revealed that the first John Wick film was about to be axed 24 hours before shooting as it lacked $6 million of its essential budget. That's when Longoria stepped in.

It wasn't planned Longoria stressed, as per Business Insider. "An agent and he wasn't even my agent, he called me and said, 'You got money, you should put your money here.' I didn’t even know how a movie was made. I was like, ‘What do you mean gap financing?’ But something that I’ve learned, looking back, I love investing in people." Despite her lack of experience in film investments, Longoria took the leap of faith, putting her money into what seemed like a risky venture. She credited her decision to the passion and expertise of directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, who were determined to bring their vision to life. Longoria explained, "They put in their 10,000 hours as stunt guys and second unit directors; they had seen all the bad movies and knew how to make a good one. It was that."

Her decision paid off and John Wick went on to become a massive success, spawning sequels and grossing over $1 billion globally. While Longoria didn't remain attached to the franchise beyond the first, she affirmed she more than doubled her initial investment. "What I’m p***ed off about is I wasn’t connected to the rest of them. This was a one-time thing. That was the gamble. But that was my only mistake, not being attached to all of the films." Years later when Longoria ran into Reeves, he allegedly said, "I would love to take you to dinner...we should celebrate 10 years." And so they did; 'toasted' to John Wick. Though better known as an actress, this move behind the scenes proves she's a force in the industry in more ways than one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria)



Moreover, Longoria has proven herself to be much more than just an actress. Her smart investment philosophy— making money while sleeping—has guided her financial decisions. She once revealed how her investing knowledge isn't just a 'magic touch', but a result of her hard work and sweat.

Longoria's philanthropy is also a manifestation of her purpose-driven being. She has chaired 'The Rally for Kids with Cancer' to raise funds for hospitals and organizations dealing with cancer, supported the Make-a-Wish Foundation, and founded the Eva Longoria Foundation which empowers Latinas through culturally relevant programs.