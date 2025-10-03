Keanu Reeves drops major update on long-awaited ‘Constantine 2’, and the hype is real: ‘Another draft...’

Keanu Reeves' latest script update comes as good news for the iconic film ardents

The 'Constantine 2' sequel saw a massive update, and it came from none other than Keanu Reeves himself. Starring as the titular character in the DC flick, Reeves's portrayal of the chain-smoking, cynical exorcist went on to attain cult status despite the film earning mixed reviews. The 'John Wick' star's latest update comes after the movie's announcement in 2022, and safe to say, serves as good news to the DC faithful.

The 61-year-old had some news on the script in his recent interview with Fandango. "Fingers crossed," he said. "Another draft of the script came in. We're gonna take it to the studio and hopefully they like it too," according to Collider. The first film was directed by Francis Lawrence, who is set to return for the sequel. The cast also stars Rachel Weisz, Djimon Hounsou, and Tilda Swinton.

Earlier, 'Lucifer' star Peter Stormare had an update on the film, saying Reeves was not "so happy" with the series of scripts that came in. "[There's] a lot of back and forth, because... I think Keanu is not so happy with the scripts," Stromare said as per ScreenRant. "It took a long time for [the original] to become a cult movie. It really worked, and it will work on the audience again. You don't have to add a lot of action and shootouts. You have other movies. Don't turn it into a big Marvel... [Don't turn it] into us flying around in harnesses all the time and shooting each other up. Don't bring in the big guns. Let it be."

It's worth noting that the sequel is not part of the 'DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters' slate. 'Constantine 2' will likely be an Elseworlds fixture. The first movie was made well before the arrival of the DCEU and the MCU, and has been one of the superhero movies that are still a hit with audiences. The storyline saw Reeves' John Constantine teaming up with a detective to help her investigate the mysterious circumstances of her sister's death.

Per Rotten Tomatoes, "As a suicide survivor, demon hunter John Constantine (Keanu Reeves) has literally been to hell and back -- and he knows that when he dies, he's got a one-way ticket to Satan's realm unless he can earn enough goodwill to climb God's stairway to heaven," the synopsis read. "While helping policewoman Angela Dodson (Rachel Weisz) investigate her identical twin's apparent suicide, Constantine becomes caught up in a supernatural plot involving both demonic and angelic forces. Based on the DC/Vertigo "Hellblazer" comics."

Considering that the scripts are yet in development, it's safe to assume that the sequel will take more time to hit the screens. Up next, Reeves will be seen in 'Good Fortune', where he plays a guardian angel assigned with a major responsibility of improving the life of Arj (Aziz Ansari) as he struggles with menial tasks under his boss, Jeff (Seth Rogen). The movie also marks his non-franchise role for the first time in six years. He was most recently seen in 'From the World of John Wick: Ballerina', a spin-off from the 'John Wick' universe alongside Ana de Armas.