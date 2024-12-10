How 'Ballerina' fits into the 'John Wick' timeline, explained

'Ballerina' is the much-awaited spin-off in Keanu Reeves's 'John Wick' franchise

The world of 'John Wick' is expanding. Keanu Reeves starrer action-thriller franchise is returning with jaw-dropping stunts and grittier showdowns in a spin-off film titled 'Ballerina'. It's the first spin-off of the franchise, which indicates that things are just getting started in 'John Wick' universe.

'Knives Out' actress Ana de Armas is taking center stage as fierce Eve Macarro. She plays a ballerina who starts training with the sole mission of revenge. Ahead of the release of the film, there are several questions hovering in the minds of every fan. Will Keanu Reeves be a part of the spin-off? Where will 'Ballerina' fit into the 'John Wick' timeline? ...and so on! But don't worry, as we have got you covered.

'Ballerina' timeline in 'John Wick' universe, explained

Ana de Armas in 'Ballerina' (Lionsgate/@murrayclose)

Don't mistake 'Ballerina' as a standalone spin-off as it holds an important space in the franchise. The events of the film take place during 'John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum'. 'Ballerina' trailer confirms the timeline by showing scenes where Eve witnesses John’s visit to The Director. Now if you pay close attention, you'll notice Wick with the same cuts on his face as he did in Chapter 3.

Remember what happened in Chapter 3? John Wick was on the run, dodging every assassin. While that film showcased the titular character's solo quest for survival, 'Ballerina' presents a fresh perspective by focusing on Eve's journey who wants to avenge her father's death. With this clever overlap, the franchise is able to bridge two intriguing stories. But more than that, it succeeds in expanding the universe without stepping on Wick’s iconic shadow.

Will Keanu Reeves return as John Wick in 'Ballerina'?

Keanu Reeves in 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' (Lionsgate)

Yes, Keanu Reeves will return as John Wick in 'Ballerina'. However, his screen time is expected to be quite limited as the focus remains on Eve Macarro's story. Anjelica Huston and Ian McShane will also be reprising their roles from the previous films. This film will mark Lance Reddick's final appearance as Charon following his death on March 17, 2023.

The film directed by Len Wiseman is scheduled to release on June 6, 2025, in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

