Christine Brown reveals Kody would ‘punish her’ if she spoke up on ‘Sister Wives’ in explosive memoir

Kody Brown’s ex Christine is finally exposing his controlling behavior and the strict rules he imposed during their time on ‘Sister Wives’

Sister Wives' Christine Brown is spilling some hot piping tea on her polygamous relationship with Kody Brown, and we are all here for it. After being in a polygamous relationship with Kody for more than 27 years, Christine pulled the plug on their relationship in November 2021. Now, in her memoir, Christine has made some bombshell revelations about Kody's harsh rules and honestly, we are not even surprised.

A screenshot of Christine Brown from 'Sister Wives' (Image Source: YouTube | TLC)

Christine's new book gives readers her unfiltered perspective on life in a plural marriage, separate from the editing of reality TV. In it, she details how Kody often used emotional punishment when things didn't go his way. "If I complained about our marriage on the show, Kody spent less time with me and my kids. If we didn't do things his way, he would punish us by withholding his attention. Vegas was all about that. If I raised a concern, he would say, 'Well, we can choose to fight, or we can choose not to, and I'll stay. Husbands don't go to the doghouse in polygamy, they go to the next wife in the chain,'" as per Soap Opera Spy.

Christine further reveals she eventually stopped voicing frustrations, realizing the cost wasn't just losing her husband's time but also time for her children. She concludes that, unlike monogamous husbands who might land "in the doghouse," Kody avoided consequences by simply moving on to another wife. Christine's memoir also offers a deeper, more personal look at the Brown family dynamic, showcasing the emotional toll of plural marriage and Kody's conflict style.

In the 'Sister Wives' Season 20 trailer, Kody can be seen revealing to his wife, Robyn Brown, that another woman had expressed interest in joining their family, as per People. "I got another one of those emails from some woman asking sort of to get to know us for the purpose of joining the family," Kody said, a comment that did not seem to please Robyn. Christine has since weighed in on the possibility of her ex pursuing a fifth wife. On 'The Sarah Fraser Show,' when Christine was asked if she thought Kody and Robyn might add a new sister wife, she had the best reply.

Christine replied, "I do not even know how to wrap my mind around what I have seen that they are even entertaining." Talking about the trailer, Christine questioned Kody and Robyn's intentions, saying, "Are they? Is it just for the camera? I do not know. I just don't know. But I hope not, because what they have is a soulmate situation. They really do." Reportedly, Christine's memoir, titled 'Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family, and Finding Freedom,' was released on Tuesday, September 2, where she criticized the idea of Kody and Robyn adding another wife. The reality star said that she felt it was "so disingenuous" and "so unfair" to do so. She further added, "Kody himself, he talked about how much he loved monogamy. So why do that? Why ruin something so good?"