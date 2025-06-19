‘AGT’ fans think one huge audition tactic is fake — and it actually makes sense: ‘When Simon stops...’

Some 'AGT' moments feel too perfect — now, fans have a theory about how the drama is carefully curated behind the scenes.

‘AGT’ fans have another bold claim that totally makes sense! The keen-eyed viewers noticed an unsaid pattern in the talent show: judge Simon Cowell asking singers to sing another song. The ‘AGT’ stage has seen many singers come and go, but only a few make it all the way through. While some get the red flag straight away, others get to perform a second song as per the judges’ demand. In season 20, homeless singer Charity Lockhart not only won a green pass to the show but went straight to the lives, thanks to Mel B’s Golden Buzzer. However, her first performance wasn’t enough to woo the judges, especially Cowell.

On the judge’s demand, Lockhart performed a second song that earned her a huge cheer and a standing ovation from the judges. She wasn’t the first contestant in the history of ‘AGT’ to get a second opportunity during the audition. Fans believe that it’s a “fake” addition to a pre-planned decision. “I think when Simon stops them to do a 2nd song is fake,” a Reddit user wrote. The same thing happened with another contestant, 13-year-old Chase Varnes. He was stopped in the middle of his first song by Cowell, who announced that he “didn’t like the song.”

He asked the contestant if he had another song prepared and asked him to sing that. Varnes went on to sing ‘Life Goes On’ by Ed Sheeran, and suddenly he was good. “I think now those are fake because how is it that 2nd song the singer is always better?” the same user pointed out. “It's absolutely fake,” another social media user wrote. “Definitely fake, most of the show is staged/fake,” a third Redditor remarked. Another fan claimed that on the show, most of what happens on camera is fake. “From the producer to the director, these decisions are made to entertain us. It also makes Simon seem like he is more of an expert at picking out singers,” the fan added.

“It also gives Simon more ‘on-camera’ time. I think he has a big ego,” the fan suggested. “It's so formulaic, forced, and tired,” the same internet user wrote. “It's a TV show that is far more staged than the average viewer realizes. All of those "Reality" shows are,” a fifth internet user remarked. On the contrary, some wrote in favor of the show. One fan suggested that asking for a second song was right in case of the 13-year-old contestant. “He did much better with the second,” the fan added.

Another social media user claimed that ‘AGT’ is “100% real and not staged whatsoever.” The show is currently in its 20th season and making headlines with new and impressive talents. One act that recently created buzz was The Funkateer Dancers, who earned a Golden Buzzer from host Terry Crews. The four lifelong friends came to AGT from Detroit, got Cowell to say yes three times immediately after the performance. While the judges were still praising, Crews sneaked into the judges’ panel and pressed the coveted buzzer.