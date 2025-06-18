Cop's emotional Ed Sheeran cover on ‘AGT’ was more than just a song — it was a tribute to his wife

Mervin Mayo confessed that if his wife hadn't encouraged him to enter ‘AGT’, he would still be competing in karaoke nights

'America's Got Talent' auditions have seen individuals from various walks of life stun the judges and the audience with their flawless performances. One such memorable act by a law officer went viral for evoking raw emotions on stage. Mervin Mayo, a gospel singer and Richmond police department officer, surprised everyone with his soulful rendition of Ed Sheeran's 'Thinking Out Loud' during season 19 in 2024. What made the performance even more special was when he dedicated it to his wife, Michelle, calling her his inspiration, "My wife convinced me uh, she convinces me to do everything and I do, what my wife convinces me to do, so I'm here," he confessed during the on-stage introduction.

Mayo also acknowledged that if his wife hadn't encouraged him to enter the talent contest, he would still be competing in karaoke nights. "Tell us about you and why you decided to come here," Simon Cowell quizzed the Virginia native before his touching act. "I grew up in a housing project in Richmond, Virginia, and there was a program called The Police Athletic League officer named Curtis Simmons kind of took me under his wing cuz I was a little mischievous growing up, and he kept me safe, I'm alive today because he kept me out of that and I thank him for that, cuz I tell people I've seen more murders as a child than I have as a police officer," Mayo nostalgically revealed his past.

The Richmond officer also highlighted that his early life experiences influenced his decision to launch a youth program that assisted youngsters from high-crime areas. Mayo received thunderous applause from the judges and the audience after his rousing performance. He then got the opportunity to introduce the love of his life on stage: "This is my wife Michelle. Michelle is the director of school counseling for Richmond Public Schools, so we both work in the school system," he gushed. "How are you, Michelle? What did you think of that?" Cowell addressed. "He was amazing, I'm so proud of him," Michelle reacted.

Howie Mandel was the first to sound a 'yes', "You are the people that allow us to be safe, and people who are in our school system, you are both serving the community, and that's a

wonderful thing, I love you, and I would love uh hearing from you again," he said. Heidi Klum fawned over the couple and said, " I felt the love, it was beautiful, well done, thank

you good job." Sofia Vergara labeled Mayo's performance romantic and acknowledged it with a 'yes', "You guys are a beautiful couple, and your voice is spectacular, super romantic, how beautiful that you love her and you're singing to her, thank you, and I think people are going to love you."

Mayo advanced to the live rounds after impressing all four judges; however, he got eliminated right before the quarter-finals. Mayo continues to share his passion for gospel music via his YouTube channel. He also performs at faith-based events and churches. As per Richmond Magazine, the officer on duty took the time to cut out his very first gospel album, 'God Did It', in June 2023. “I’m in the top 28 on the Billboard gospel charts, which is really good,” he said. “Once you get into the top 30, it’s pretty good.”