Inside Selling Sunset's plastic surgery secrets: All the procedures on display and the one agent who's completely natural

'Selling Sunset' almost cast members have gone under the knife

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: Netflix's 'Selling Sunset' has been filled with stunning real estate agents, but very few stars with natural beauty. The Oppenheim Group agents have been shy about their cosmetic surgery on the Netflix show. However, they did joke about getting fake breasts and threw parties to discuss their recent Botox.

Almost all 'Selling Sunset' ladies have at least done Botox and Fillers but some of them are hesitant about admitting to the procedures. Netflix alum Heather Rae Young has notably got her lips done. However, The O Group bosses Brett and Jason Oppenheim seemed to have stayed away from cosmetic procedures, including Botox.

All 'Selling Sunset' cast cosmetic procedures:

Chrishell Stause

'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause has been rumored about getting her lips done. Multiple viewers have claimed that she might have gotten lip fillers as her lips look different since her debut. However, Chrishell recently admitted to getting a non-cancerous spot on her face frozen off.Chrishell has also been rumored to have Botox and face fillers done. Additionally, the reality star has admitted to having saline breast implants.

'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause has done breast implants (Instagram/@chrishell.stause)

Bre Tiesi

The real estate agent Bre Tiesi has been vocal about the cosmetic surgery, that she has undergone throughout the year. Bre has admitted to having a nose job, boob job and more. She has also had fillers and botox. In an Instagram Live, Bre shared with her followers, "What haven’t I done? I have had my nose done, I've had my boobs done, I've done filler, I have done Botox."

The reality star added, "I've tried literally everything. Kybella, Morpheus, like, I just did a CO2 laser. I've done a ton of lasers." Additionally, Bre documented her second breast augmentation on her social media in 2021 and revealed that she had her first implants done when she was 18.

Bre Tiesi is vocal about cosmetic procedures (Facebook/@bretiesi)

Christine Quinn

Christine Quinn has had breast augmentation, Botox, and lips done. Christine teased about getting Botox during season 5 and that she was upset her face was unable to 'move' while dining with Amanza Smith. She also planned the 'Burgers and Botox' party during season 3, and the viewers claimed that she might have started the procedure since then.

Christine Quinn has got her boobs done (Instagram/@thechristinequinn)

Mary Fitzgerald

'Selling Sunset' star Mary Fitzgerald's appearance has changed a lot since her Netflix show debut in Season 1. The real estate agent has not confirmed having any plastic surgery but, there have been swirling rumors that she had anti-wrinkle injections Botox in her face, as well as cosmetic procedures like fillers.

Mary naturally had a few lines and wrinkles on her face a few years ago which is very common for women in their 40s. However, the reality star's face now looks more smoother than ever. Additionally, Mary also seemed to get her lips done.

Mary Fitzgerald hasn't addressed plastic surgery rumors (Instagram/@themarybonnet)

Emma Hernan

Netflix star Emma Hernan is another real estate agent who has remained tight-lipped about her cosmetic procedures but she may have gotten breast enhancement surgery. Additionally, Emma has also been rumored to have had lips fillers and nose job as she now has a 'perfectly-shaped' nose.

'Selling Sunset' star Emma Hernan is an angel investor (Instagram/@emmahernan)

Amanza Smith

'Selling Sunset' star Amanza Smith has admitted on the Netflix show that she had a boob job before. However, she hasn’t spoken about any other surgeries, and it seemed like she's telling the truth. Amanza did undergo surgery, but not the cosmetic one. She underwent surgery to replace part of her spine after a blood infection.

'Selling Sunset' star Amanza Smith reveals she has a crush on somebody (Instagram/@amanzasmith)

Chelsea Lazkani

'Selling Sunset' star Chelsea Lazkani has confirmed she had work done to her boobs following breastfeeding after having children. Chelsea had a breast uplift and shared that she didn't get a bigger boob and she was struggling with her favorite clothes after welcoming her son.

Chelsea also confirmed that she is yet to get any work done to her face, but would be open to it later in life. She has also got Botox so far but admitted that she would get it when needed.

'Selling Sunset' star Chelsea Lazkani has had breast implant (Instagram/@chelsealazkani)

Nicole Young

'Selling Sunset' real estate agent Nicole Young has been accused of having loads of plastic surgery work. In Season 7 of the Netflix show, Chrishell Stause accused Nicole of rearranging her entire face. Nicole was disappointed with Chrishell's 'nasty mean girl comment' and shared, "I got veneers before we started filming... Botox, like I always do, and I had the filler in my face dissolved, so I certainly didn't rearrange my face." However, Nicole seemingly didn't have to undergo any other procedures.