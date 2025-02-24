Howard Stern’s interview with Sofia Vergara was already creepy — but his ‘milk’ comment made it even worse

Sofia Vergara has endured some of Hollywood’s most cringe-worthy interviews; like when Howard Stern asked to ‘feed’ from her

Sofia Vergara is one of Hollywood’s most beloved actresses, admired for her talent, beauty, and vibrant personality. However, the industry has not always been kind to her. Over the years, Vergara has found herself in some of the most uncomfortable and inappropriate interviews, with men making crude jokes and objectifying her on national television. One of the most infamous instances of this was her 2003 interview with Howard Stern, an experience that left fans cringing at his relentless fixation on her body. Stern, known for his controversial and often boundary-pushing interview style, wasted no time making inappropriate remarks about Vergara even before she stepped into the studio.

Howard Stern being a creep to Sofia Vergara pic.twitter.com/Z06S0xEke0 — Media Steady (@MediaSteadyInc) December 5, 2022

He referred to her as ‘Walking Viagra,’ blatantly objectifying her in a way that set the tone for the rest of the interview. When she finally entered, Stern began talking in a weird, mock-Spanish gibberish, flaunting a complete lack of respect. But things only got worse from there. Stern, without hesitation, brought up Vergara’s body, asking her invasive questions about her br****s and making comments about her figure. Even his longtime co-host, Robin Quivers, seemed uncomfortable and questioned whether his comments were relevant to Vergara’s actual career. The most unsettling moment came when Stern mentioned that she had given birth at 19 and made a lewd comment about how she must have had ‘so much milk,’ as reported by The Things.

When Vergara tried to laugh it off and said, “No respect here!” Stern ignored her discomfort and pressed on, even joking about ‘arranging’ for her to become pregnant again, and further added, “I’m respecting you all over the place.” He even went on to say, “I'd love to feed from you!” He then added, “If you don't want to go out with me, then at least let me feed from your chest.” Unfortunately Stern was not the only interviewer who treated Vergara inappropriately. Years later, in a resurfaced interview from ‘The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,’ celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came under fire for his behavior towards Vergara. While Ramsay is known for his assertive personality, his actions during the interview crossed the line. The interview began with Vergara joking that she never yells in real life, to which Ramsay quipped, "Only in the bedroom?" while touching her arm. The audience gasped at the remark, sensing its lewdness.

As the conversation progressed, Ramsay continued making crude jokes, including a suggestive comment about eating a pizza, stating, "You pick it up, and stick it in." The moment that truly shocked viewers was when Ramsay playfully smacked Vergara’s thigh, nudging her to immediately slap his hand away and exclaim, “No touching!” Her reaction made it clear that she was uncomfortable, but Ramsay laughed it off, making no effort to rectify his misstep.

Sofía Vergara attends NBC's "Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love" on March 02, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin Winter)

As per USA Today, Vergara has had to endure years of uncomfortable interviews, including a 2003 exchange with Bill Cosby, where he made unsettling comments about her looks. Cosby exclaimed, “Men look at you, and they think only of sin…You make me feel young again. You make me feel very … excited. Look at me.” Years later, as Cosby faced several sexual assault allegations, rumors circulated that Vergara may have been one of his victims. However, she firmly denied these claims, tweeting, "Respect people. Stop making up nonsense."