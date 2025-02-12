Jimmy Fallon and Ellen DeGeneres' awkward kiss on live TV had everyone slightly weirded out

In an unexpected crossover, Jimmy Fallon once made a surprise appearance on Ellen DeGeneres's popular talk show. While fans were initially thrilled at the sight of the entertainment gods sharing the screen, one wild act soon had viewers completely grossed out. Fallon and DeGeneres, known for their antics, leaned in for an awkward sloppy kiss.

Jimmy Fallon and Ellen DeGeneres seen during a taping of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Season 13 Bi-Coastal Premiere at Rockefeller Center on September 8, 2015, in New York City. (Image Source: WireImage | Photo by Gary Gershoff/)

In a January 2017 episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' Fallon was asked to play a round of Golden Globes-themed 'Speak Out,' as per Today. For the game, a device is placed in one's mouth to spread the player's lips wide so as to distort their voice. This makes it difficult for the other players to understand what one is saying.

Fallon asked, "What is this thing?" DeGeneres jokingly answered, "I got it from my gynecologist," causing the former to nearly fall out of his chair in laughter. As Fallon read a few lines wearing the mouthpiece, DeGeneres easily deciphered the answers. Remarking on her own brilliance, she quipped, "I go to the gynecologist all the time. Years of practice." Subsequently, when she complimented him on looking good in the device, Fallon leaned in for a kiss, taking everyone by surprise.

This wasn't the first time the duo entertained viewers together with their over-the-top antics. DeGeneres and Fallon once also faced off in a thrilling 'Lip Sync Battle' on 'The Tonight Show' in September 2015, as per Us Weekly. Fallon kicked off the battle with a performance of 'The Killers- Mr. Brightside,' which was followed by DeGeneres’ sultry and cross-legged rendition of Diana Ross' 'Do You Know Where You’re Going To.' Fallon and Justin Timberlake laughed from the sidelines as DeGeneres owned the stage. Fallon subsequently tried to turn the tide with Silento's 'Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),' but DeGeneres again stole the show with a fierce lip-sync performance of Rihanna’s 'Bitch Better Have My Money.' Timberlake, the judge, agreed that DeGeneres won the battle.

Another common thread between DeGeneres and Fallon was the accusations of a toxic work culture. All hell broke loose in July 2020, when DeGeneres was accused of fostering a horrible work environment on her sets. Staffers anonymously detailed claims of penalization for taking medical leave, racial microaggressions, and fear of retribution for raising complaints, BuzzFeed News reported. The public outrage resulted in the conclusion of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in May 2022 after its 19th season.

Fallon however survived his allegations. Rolling Stone reported back in September 2023 that employees complained of 'bad Jimmy days' that had them walking on eggshells or crying in the bathroom. Fallon was forced to apologize in a Zoom meeting. He regretted, "It’s embarrassing, and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends."