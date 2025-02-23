Howard Stern wouldn’t stop creepily asking Mariah Carey about her dress — then she called him out

Howard Stern's comments on Mariah Carey prove why the 'shock jock' is disliked by many

Howard Stern has long been one of Hollywood’s most controversial hosts, from making inappropriate comments about the Olsen sisters when they were minors to mocking Anna Nicole Smith’s weight and fashion choices. One such instance was in 1998 when Stern faced scrutiny for asking Mariah Carey a series of provocative questions during her appearance on 'The Howard Stern Show.' Known for her exceptional vocal talent, Carey found herself subjected to Stern's signature style of making guests uncomfortable, which was visibly reflected on her face.

Mariah Carey attends the premiere of Tyler Perry's "A Fall From Grace" at Metrograph on January 13, 2020 in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy)



Before Carey even entered the studio, Stern praised her talent, stating, "We're about a second away from Mariah Carey sitting out. She's a pretty big star, man," as per The Things. However, as soon as she appeared, Stern immediately objectified her, commenting, "What a dress," before she could even speak. While their conversation started amicably, it quickly took a turn for worse when Carey called Stern out for his past disrespectful remarks about her. From that moment on, the interview spiraled out of control.

Stern continued to make inappropriate remarks, suggesting that Carey would prefer to perform onstage with nothing on. Attempting to steer the conversation in a more positive direction, Carey warmly said, "I feel like I'm with family. I watch you guys all the time." However, as Carey started questioning what parts of her would be visible on Stern's cameras, instead of easing her concerns, Stern leaned into them, quipping, "Right up your dress." Trying once again to shift the focus, Carey began discussing the designer of her dress, but Stern quickly derailed the moment by asking, "Why didn’t you flash me onstage?"

During the interview, Stern’s co-host Robin Quivers joined in, openly critiquing Carey’s fashion choices at public events. Throughout the conversation, Carey’s discomfort was evident as she tried to assert her boundaries, at one point saying, "I told you, I'm a very innocent girl. You can't do that kind of stuff to me." Rather than backing off, Stern dismissed Carey’s claim of innocence and continued pressing her with inappropriate questions, repeatedly asking if she was wearing undergarments under her dress. Frustrated, Carey directly pushed back, saying, "Howard, don't say that. You're making a mockery of me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

Netizens were also not impressed with Stern's questioning and lauded Carey for handling the situation with grace under a Reddit thread. A fan said, "Mariah handled those trolls great! She looked and sounded amazing!" Another stated, "It was a good move for her. She handled that well and it showed off her wit and intelligence. And it exposed her to another audience," while another commented, "The grace with which she dealt with this absolute fool…. he’s so nasty."

Many internet users also bashed Stern, saying, "I hate Howard so much. I want him to get punched in the face. Dirty creep. As an adult man, why can’t you have a conversation without making it awkwardly sexual ?" Another one wrote, "It's super weird to me that Howard was now able to reinvent himself as a respected interviewer." Another one commented, "Was stern still is an a**hole."

Following the controversial interview, Carey criticized Stern in 2001 for mocking her weight, as per The Things. Their relationship remained strained until 2012, when Nick Cannon, Carey's then-husband, facilitated a meeting between them while working with Stern on 'America’s Got Talent.' Stern apologized to Carey at his home, and by the following year, he had even sent gifts to Carey and Cannon, with the singer acknowledging that Stern was 'very nice.'